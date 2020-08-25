Discovery Harbour Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, August 24, 2020 - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") announces that it has allocated 3,250,000 stock options to directors, employees and consultants of the Company that are exercisable at $0.12 per common share for a five year term.

The stock options are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

Discovery Harbour is a Canadian TSX Venture Exchange listed company (TSXV: DHR) focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties, with a strategic focus on gold projects, in order to enhance shareholder value. Its current focus is the Caldera low sulphidation epithermal gold project in southern Nevada.

