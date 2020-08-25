Menü Artikel
Discovery Harbour Grants Stock Options

August 24, 2020

Vancouver, August 24, 2020 - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") announces that it has allocated 3,250,000 stock options to directors, employees and consultants of the Company that are exercisable at $0.12 per common share for a five year term.

The stock options are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

Discovery Harbour is a Canadian TSX Venture Exchange listed company (TSXV: DHR) focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties, with a strategic focus on gold projects, in order to enhance shareholder value. Its current focus is the Caldera low sulphidation epithermal gold project in southern Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

"Mark Fields"

Mark Fields
President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact:
Rodney Stevens
604-765-8657

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62454


