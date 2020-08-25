Resolution Minerals Ltd: Drilling Commenced at Reflection Prospect - 64North Project

Adelaide, Australia - Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) is pleased to announce that the third phase of drilling for 2020 is well underway at the compelling West Pogo Block adjacent to Northern Star's Pogo Gold Mine, Alaska.Using a helicopter supported diamond core drill rig Hole ID: 20EC05 was completed on 19 August 2020 to a depth of 321m. The hole intersected strong alteration zones as predicted by the CSAMT geophysics survey. Detailed logging is underway and samples for this hole will be submitted for assay and reported separately. Assays are expected to be returned in late September.Summary- Drilling has commenced on the Reflection Prospect immediately adjacent Northern Star's (ASX:NST) Goodpaster Prospect and Pogo Gold Mine. Hole 20RE06 will test a target zone from 220m to 600m interpreted to be a potential repeat of the Liese Zone at the Pogo Mine- The Goodpaster Prospect is the focus of A$21m resource delineation program by NST- Echo Prospect hole 20EC05 was completed to a depth of 321m with the intersection of altered country rock confirming the CSAMT geophysical interpretation, assays expected late September- Further road accessible drilling is planned at the 2km x 5km Aurora Prospect after completion of the current helicopter supported drilling on the Reflection Prospect- Field work is underway during the current Alaskan summer field season to finalise drill targets at the Boundary and E1 Prospects, results and planned program to be announced in September- Fully funded exploration on multiple drilling targets with news flow for the remainder of 2020 after recent $5.1m placement and SPPManaging Director, Duncan Chessell commented:"The Reflection Prospect drill target is a very exciting target, which we interpret as a structural repeat of the Pogo trend and is only a mile along strike from the neighbouring Goodpaster Prospect, which is about to see a $21m resource drill out".Reflection Prospect drill hole ID: 20RE06The current hole ID: 20RE06 is designed to test a west dipping conductive unit at 220m to 550m depth which mirrors the dip of mineralisation on the Pogo Mine and Goodpaster Prospect. The drill hole is only 1.6km NW from the Goodpaster Prospect which will be the focus of a $21m resource delineation program for FY2021 announced by Northern Star. Resolution interprets that the Goodpaster Prospect mineralisation may continue to the NW onto RML's claims at the Reflection Prospect, but is expected to be significantly deeper than the conductive unit targeted by this drill hole (20EC06 - see figures 2 and 3*). Resolution's technical team has combined with Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) (64North Project vendor and partner) geologists and using CSAMT (2019) and new ZTEM geophysics data believe the west dipping conductive unit targeted by this hole is potentially a repeat of the greater Pogo trend from east to west (figure 2*). Technical team member Gabe Graf was responsible for the Goodpaster Discovery when it was held by Sumitomo and strongly supports the drilling of this target.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/C482UDPS





About Resolution Minerals Ltd:



Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.



The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.



Resolution Minerals Ltd. Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.





Source:



Resolution Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Resolution Minerals Ltd. Duncan Chessell T: +61-8-8120-0456 E: info@northerncobalt.com.au WWW: www.resolutionminerals.com