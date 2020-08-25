Menü Artikel
Norseman Capital Ltd. Announces Proposed Name Change to Norseman Silver Inc.

13:20 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Aug. 25, 2020 - Norseman Capital Ltd. (“Norseman” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NOC) announces that it intends to change its name (the “Name Change”) to “Norseman Silver Inc.”

Completion of the Name Change is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the articles of the Company, shareholder approval for the Name Change is not required, and consequently, the Company is not seeking shareholder approval for the Name Change.

For further information, please contact:

John W. Barr
Interim Chief Executive Officer
T: + 61 0 418 912 885

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements: The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. Factors that may cause actual results to vary include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits, the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company’s business, including staffing, supply chains, and costs, political instability, currency fluctuations, unanticipated operational or technical difficulties, changes in laws or regulations, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. Norseman does not assume the obligation to revise or update his forward-looking information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events except as may be required under applicable securities laws.


