Silver Dollar Reports 1,778 g/t Silver Equivalent Over Two Metres in Drill Core from the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Phase 3 drilling results not previously reported include the highest sampled Silver, Copper and Gold grades to date from the Main Mineralized Trend

Vancouver, August 25, 2020 - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report highlights from the most recent diamond drilling program at the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico. Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement between Silver Dollar and First Majestic Silver Corp, (First Majestic), Silver Dollar has been granted an exclusive option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the La Joya silver-copper-gold (Ag-Cu-Au) property that includes the Main Mineralized Trend (MMT), Santo Nino and Coloradito deposits (see news release of August 10th, 2020 and Figure 1).

The following results from the Phase 3 drilling program, completed by SilverCrest Mines Inc. (SilverCrest) between February 17 and March 29, 2014, were not previously reported. Records of the Phase 3 program were obtained by Silver Dollar through the file-sharing arrangement under the Definite Agreement with First Majestic. Announcement of the drilling program was included in the final Management Discussion and Analysis issued by SilverCrest, dated November 12, 2014, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2013, which reads:

"La Joya Project third quarter highlights: SilverCrest completed a 17 hole in-fill drilling program (2,698 metres). The program provides valuable information that will enable SilverCrest to advance towards an updated resource model in H1 2015."

The updated resource model was never completed due to First Majestic's acquisition of SilverCrest that was completed on October 1, 2015.

The Phase 3 drilling program targeted infill drilling along the Main Mineralized Trend (Figure 2) and was successful in confirming significant mineralization in 15 of 17 holes (two holes were drilled for geotechnical logging and no assay records have been located). The results provide Silver Dollar with further confidence in the extent of the mineralized system and verify several key features of the polymetallic Ag-Cu-Au deposit identified in the National Instrument (NI) 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report (the "PEA"), with Effective Date of October 21, 2013, and Released Date of December 5, 2013 (refer to SEDAR) including:

Confirmed presence of high-grade mineralization with 2014 highest assay grades reported for Ag of 1,915 grams per tonne (g/t) over 0.45 metre (hole LJ DD14-116 from 26.4 to 26.85 m), Cu of 20.4 % over 0.55 metre (hole LJ DD14-116 from 86 to 86.55 m), and Au of 33.5 g/t over 1.0 metre (hole LF DD14-120 from 211.15 to 212.15 m),

Presence of discrete high-grade stockwork and structurally controlled veining (SCSV) style mineralization such as in hole LJ DD14-116 that intercepted 2.0 metres (from 86 to 88 m) grading 723.5 g/t Ag, 8.97 % Cu and 0.09 g/t Au, or 1,778.1 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq),

Continuous broad intervals of mineralization hosted in replacement manto style mineralization, such as in hole LJ DD14-114 that intercepted 66.4 metres (from 27.1 to 93.5 m) grading 43.5 g/t Ag, 0.27 % Cu and 0.38 g/t Au, or 98.21 g/t AgEq, and

Outcropping and near-surface mineralization, such as in holes LJ DD14-109 that intercepted 21.92 metres (from 1.8 to 23.72 m) grading 31.5 g/t Ag, 0.36 % Cu and 0.95 g/t Au, or 130.4 g/t AgEq.

Drilling results from the eastern extent of the (approximately east-west striking) SCSV revealed excellent exploration potential for extension of the deposit further to the east where hole LJ DD14-116 intercepted two broad mineralized zones grading 75.7 g/t Ag, 0.55 % Cu, and 0.06 g/t Au, or 143.9 g/t AgEq, over 25.1 metres (from 19.1 to 44.2 m), and 106.2 g/t Ag, 1.20 % Cu, and 0.29 g/t Au, or 264.0 g/t AgEq, over 23.1 metres (from 82.4 to 105.5 m).

Notably, hole LJ DD14-116 was drilled near to the previous holes LJ DD12-79 (48.8 metres grading 53.1 g/t Ag, 0.37 % Cu, and 0.06 g/t Au, from 102.2 to 150.8 m) and LJ DD12-86 (45 metres grading 135.5 g/t Ag, 1.14 % Cu and 0.11 g/t Au, from 67 to 112 m) along the interpreted Tecolote structure, which remains open to the east. This eastern area is a primary exploration target representing a 750-metre-wide (approximate horizontal distance) gap where no drilling has been undertaken and is flanked on the east by the Santo Nino Deposit.

Assay highlights from drill hole core samples are summarized in the following table:

Hole ID From To Width (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % AgEq *

(values from 2013 PEA) AgEq ** (current values) LJ DD14-109 1.8 23.72 21.92 0.73 32.7 0.36 100.1 118.6 Including 1.8 6.2 4.4 3.45 12.3 0.10 193.3 230.8

120.6 125.75 5.15 0.10 112.1 0.57 166.1 184.7 LJ DD14-110 10.3 22.6 12.3 0.36 99.8 0.71 179.0 204.7 including 16.8 21.3 4.5 0.56 189.6 1.34 333.1 380.3

98.2 104.8 6.6 0.05 47.1 0.15 62.4 67.5 LJ DD14-111 34.95 35.9 0.95 0.12 210.2 2.11 397.4 463.9

56.9 58.6 1.7 0.04 139.7 0.41 177.5 190.8

143 149.35 6.35 0.38 55.8 0.25 96.3 107.9

162.4 165.35 2.95 0.29 57.0 0.11 80.8 87.0 LJ DD14-112 88.9 91.3 2.4 0.04 95.5 0.51 141.4 157.6 LJ DD14-113 93.75 96.4 2.65 0.06 108.8 0.56 160.0 177.9

146.9 149.5 2.6 0.09 47.1 0.25 72.8 81.4 LJ DD14-114 13.7 14.9 1.2 0.09 192.9 2.58 419.7 500.8

27.1 93.5 66.4 0.38 43.5 0.27 85.9 98.2 including 67.7 70.85 3.15 1.26 219.0 1.48 409.6 468.2

131.7 138.85 7.15 0.30 26.6 0.14 53.2 60.4

160.4 178.1 18.1 0.26 6.9 0.15 32.6 39.8 LJ DD14-115 30.85 36.95 6.1 0.06 233.8 1.24 343.4 382.5 including 34.15 35.15 1 0.17 734.0 3.75 1,064.5 1,182.2

44.9 68.3 23.4 0.34 31.7 0.12 58.9 66.0

74.8 79.2 4.4 0.40 48.6 0.26 91.0 103.0

134.8 137.05 2.25 0.41 90.4 0.84 182.5 212.5 LJ DD14-116 19.1 44.2 25.1 0.06 75.7 0.55 126.2 143.9 including 19.1 28.2 9.1 0.04 185.1 1.37 305.2 348.2 and 26.4 28.2 1.8 0.11 602.3 4.64 1,006.4 1,151.1

82.4 105.5 23.1 0.29 106.2 1.20 223.9 264.0 including 86 88 2 0.09 723.5 8.97 1499.2 1,778.1 LJ DD14-117 61 80.8 19.8 0.36 29.5 0.36 78.4 93.2 including 74.5 75.8 1.3 0.88 219.0 2.05 439.1 511.3

106.8 108.6 1.8 0.85 46.7 0.53 134.2 158.9 LJ DD14-118 54 58 4 0.14 72.8 0.35 109.5 121.6

64 104.2 40.2 0.05 32.9 0.49 77.3 93.0 including 68 74.3 6.3 0.06 61.7 1.35 181.2 223.8 and 93.4 97.7 4.3 0.12 79.3 1.00 171.2 203.3

132.75 149.85 17.1 0.44 14.8 0.16 50.9 60.4 LJ DD14-119 63.15 74.8 11.65 0.06 82.7 0.99 171.1 202.5 including 72.4 73.8 1.4 0.26 387.1 4.62 797.4 943.3

91.4 95.5 4.1 0.28 35.2 0.34 78.4 91.8

119 122.5 3.5 0.62 44.3 0.45 114.0 134.2 LJ DD14-120 39.5 43.1 3.6 0.05 91.6 0.49 136.5 152.3

59.65 68.35 8.7 0.14 59.1 0.27 89.2 98.9 including 67.3 68.35 1.05 0.08 375.2 1.09 472.8 507.3

96.25 151.1 54.85 0.10 36.5 0.23 61.5 69.7 including 130.2 134.6 4.4 0.17 171.5 1.41 301.7 347.2

199.5 217.15 17.64 2.30 31.7 0.12 157.6 184.5 including 208.5 212.15 3.65 10.43 52.3 0.22 592.6 703.6 LJ DD14-121 Geotechnical hole, no assays LJ DD14-122 68.7 70.55 1.4 0.18 225.4 1.95 402.1 464.3

90.9 93.5 2.6 1.53 5.5 0.10 90.6 109.0

99.9 101.6 1.7 1.88 32.6 0.32 154.2 183.0

129.25 131.2 1.95 0.04 33.7 0.37 67.3 79.1

150.8 152.75 1.95 0.37 46.6 0.36 96.2 111.0 LJ DD14-123 Geotechnical hole, no assays LJ DD14-124 116.4 122.65 6.25 0.20 94.0 0.77 170.5 196.5 LJ DD14-125 26.75 37.05 10.3 0.02 34.1 0.02 37.4 38.4

120.45 126.6 6.15 0.07 67.2 0.11 80.2 84.3

200.6 201.85 1.25 0.07 121.7 0.54 171.5 188.9

Notes:

lengths are downhole length

the reported assay values have been validated by SLV using laboratory certificates and digital drill hole database, however, SLV has not yet reviewed drill core nor verified the drill hole survey information

all intercept lengths are reported as downhole length

* AgEq as calculated in the La Joya NI 43-101 PEA Technical Report (Effective Date October 21, 2013) which used metal prices of US$ 24/oz silver, US$ 1,200/oz gold, and US$ 3/lb copper, and equal metallurgical recoveries.

** AgEq as calculated using current metals price assumptions of US$ 17.50/oz silver, US$ 1,500/oz gold, and US$ 3/lb copper, along with preliminary and conceptual metallurgical recoveries reported in the PEA of 85% Ag, 85% Cu and 60% Au.

"While we knew the Phase 3 drilling was completed at La Joya, we were exceptionally pleased to learn the program returned the highest-grade silver, copper and gold hits to date from the Main Mineralized Trend," said Mike Romanik, President of Silver Dollar. "A target that is of particular interest is the 750-metre gap between the Main Mineralized Trend and the Santo Nino Deposit, where no drilling has been undertaken. It demonstrates the tremendous potential for resource expansion and will be a priority in our initial exploration campaign."

Sample Analyses and QA/QC

Sampling of the drill core was conducted along the entire length of each hole below overburden (excepting hole LJ DD14-117, where sampling started at 34.55 m downhole depth) generally at 1 metre sample lengths, up to a maximum of 5.5 metres, except within visually mineralized intervals where sample intervals respected geological contacts down to a minimum interval of 0.10 metre downhole length. A total of 2,596 drill core samples were collected.

The samples were submitted to the Inspectorate preparation lab based in Durango, Mexico, and shipped to Acme Laboratories (both labs part of the Bureau Veritas Group Companies), based in Vancouver, Canada for analysis. Samples were crushed and split from which 250-gram subsamples were pulverized to 200 mesh.

All samples were submitted for 33 trace elements inductively coupled plasma emission spectroscopy (ICP-ES) (using aqua regia digestion), and 30-gram fire assay (FA) (using lead fusion) with atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS) analyses for gold. Where gold assays exceeded the upper FA-AAS detection limit of 10 g/t, or where silver assays exceeded the upper ICP-ES detection limit of 100 g/t, then analysis was conducted for both gold and silver using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Any copper, lead or zinc assay exceeding the upper ICP-ES detection limit of 10,000 ppm triggered re-analysis of all three elements at higher grade ICP-ES detection limits.

Additionally, 279 samples were submitted to the laboratory for quality assurance and control (QA/QC). These were comprised of 246 blank samples and 33 certified standard reference samples. No duplicates samples appear to have been collected as part of this campaign. The QA/QC results have been reviewed and no concerns have been identified.

Garry Clark, P.Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

About the La Joya Project

Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement between Silver Dollar and First Majestic (see news release of August 10th, 2020), Silver Dollar has been granted an exclusive option to acquire an initial 80% interest, and if exercised, a second option to acquire an additional 20% interest for an aggregate 100% interest in First Majestic's La Joya silver-copper-gold property. The Property, located in the south-eastern portion of the State of Durango in the Mexican Silver Belt (Figure 3), consists of 15 mineral concessions totalling 4,646 hectares and hosts the Main Mineralized Trend (MMT), Santo Nino and Coloradito deposits.

The Property is situated approximately 75 kilometres (km) directly southeast of the state capital city of Durango in a prolific mineralized region with past-producing and operating mines including Grupo Mexico's San Martin Mine, Industrias Penoles' Sabinas Mine, Pan American Silver's La Colorada Mine and First Majestic's La Parrilla and Del Toro Silver Mines. Access and infrastructure near the Property are considered excellent with highway, rail and power lines nearby.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by finding and developing economic precious and base metal deposits. Having completed its initial public offering in May 2020, the Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SLV". Silver Dollar's projects are located in two of the prolific mining jurisdictions in the world and include the advanced exploration/development stage La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico, and the discovery-stage Pakwash Lake and the Longlegged Lake properties in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. The Company has an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions internationally for potential acquisition.

