Blackrock Gold Mobilizes Second Drill Rig and Expands Initial Drill Program to 20,000 m at Tonopah West Project

Vancouver, August 25, 2020 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its maiden drill program at the 100% controlled Tonopah West project located in the Walker Lane trend of Western Nevada, and the Silver Cloud project located along the Northern Nevada Rift in north central Nevada.

TONOPAH WEST:

The Company is approaching 9,000 metres of drilling in 17 RC and 2 core drillholes across three target areas. This initial program, originally slated to consist of 7,000 metres of drilling, has been expanded to 20,000 metres following the successful targeting of drillhole TW20-001 (see news release July 20, 2020) and the closing of a $7.5m private placement soon thereafter (see news release August 4, 2020).

A second drill rig (core) arrived at site on August 20th and will drill core tails from a series of RC pre-collars. The first core tail is complete and is a step-out hole from TW20-001 within the Victor Vein. The Company reported it had encountered multiple intersects including 29 metres of 965g/t AgEq, 3 metres of 2,198g/t AgEq (including 1.5 metres of 3,603 g/t AgEq), and 3 metres of 465g/t AgEq in drillhole TW20-001.

The core tail, TW20-011C, encountered alteration starting at approximately 500 metres which intensified downhole from argillic alteration to stockwork veining, veins and breccias. The most intense alteration occurred between 580 metres and 612 metres down the drillhole and contains vein zones with stock work zones of blue-gray colored clay seams. Alteration diminished at 640 metres after crossing a vein/fault structure where the drillhole encountered weakly altered andesite and was stopped (648 metres). TW20-011C intersected the Victor Vein gold-silver system 50 metres to the west-northwest of TW20-001. The core-tail drilling program, with five holes planned, will test approximately 300 metres of the Victor Vein gold and silver system.

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO commented, "The addition of a second drill rig and expansion of the program to 20,000 metres allows us to accelerate the discovery process and materially advance our understanding of the multiple targets that comprise Tonopah West in this maiden round of drilling. Utilizing the core drill rig allows us to test the down plunge extent of the Victor gold and silver vein zone beyond where holes TW20-001-002, and -003 left off, while the reverse circulation rig can simultaneously continue on discovery focused drilling and rapidly follow-up on exploration-success by delineating vein zones every 100 metres at other targets. Assays are pending from three target areas, and we're excited to test the Ohio Vein target next."

The RC drill rig has completed seventeen drillholes, with assays pending from the Victor Vein, DPB, and New Discovery targets, in addition to three pre-collars at Victor for the core tail program at the Victor Vein target.

Drilling in the Denver, Paymaster and Bermuda target (DPB) is proceeding as planned. In-fill drilling along the Paymaster and Denver veins is in progress with drillholes being drilled on 100-metre centers along these two veins.



Tonopah West Project Drillhole Location Map



To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/62435_a2b2686914bddaf6_002full.jpg

SILVER CLOUD:

At the Company's 100% controlled Silver Cloud project, located on the prolific Northern Nevada Rift in Northern Nevada, a detailed mapping and sampling program has been completed, and drill permits have been submitted to the Bureau of Land Management for an envisioned 3,500-metre drill program focused on the NE Veins and Quiver targets. Permit approvals and bonding are anticipated by September. The Company has secured a RC drill rig which will arrive on site in mid-September.

An Induced Polarization (IP) survey has been initiated and preliminary data is showing success and defining additional areas for follow up. It is anticipated that additional high-priority drill targets may be added to the fall drilling program.

About Blackrock Gold Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada, and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

