Rock Tech's Project Definition and Notice of Project Status Accepted by Ontario Ministry

Vancouver, August 25, 2020 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV:RCK) (Frankfurt:RJIB) is pleased to announce the Project Definition and Notice of Project Status ("NoPS") submitted to the relevant ministries in Ontario concerning the Company's 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada, have been accepted.

The Project Definition is a part of the Ontario 'One Window' process for the development of mining projects and provides government regulatory agencies with a thorough understanding of the scope and magnitude of the Georgia Lake project. The Project Definition was circulated broadly within federal and provincial government departments and agencies who use the information to help identify and scope the potential regulatory processes, provide advice on issues and flag any new information required during the permitting and approvals stage.

Two critical items have now been confirmed:

1. The planned production profile for the Georgia Lake project is below the thresholds that require a Federal Impact Assessment; and 2. The Company has received guidance regarding the consultation that is required for the closure plan.

Additionally, the NoPS changing the status of the Georgia Lake project from 'Undeveloped Lands/Past Producer' to 'Mine Production and Development' has been accepted, subject to the completion and acceptance of a certified comprehensive closure plan.

"We are very excited to reach these milestones for our Georgia Lake lithium project," said Simon Bodensteiner, Rock Tech's Chief Executive Officer. "Receiving confirmation from the Federal Government in Canada that a Federal Impact Assessment is not required has the potential to materially shorten the development timeframe for the Project. We regard consultation with Indigenous communities as a paramount priority and we look forward to building on the strong relationship fostered to date as we develop the Project."

