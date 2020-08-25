Delta Welcomes Sara Paquet to its Board of Directors

KINGSTON, August 25, 2020 - Delta Resources Ltd. ("Delta" or "The Company") (TSXV:DLTA)(OTCBB:GOLHF)(Frankfurt:6G01) is pleased to welcome Sara Paquet to its Board of Directors.

Frank Candido, Chairman of the Board at Delta commented as follows:

"We are thrilled to add Sara Paquet to our Board of Directors. Her international experience and deep knowledge and understanding of the economics of exploration will further enhance our commitment to a well-rounded and independent board and help us to market the exceptional exploration potential at Delta Resources Ltd.."

Ms. Paquet is Global Sales Director at Fordia a division of Epiroc. Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries. Epiroc develops and produces equipment, consumables and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling applications.

Previously, her experience included Regional Sales Manager at Hilti, Great Britain which supplies the worldwide construction industry with products, systems and services.

Ms. Paquet has global experience in sales, distribution, purchasing, logistics, and human resources with international experience, working in Mexico, France, China and England.

Ms. Paquet has a bachelor's degree from UQAM-HEC (Montreal, Canada) in Communications and Management and an MBA from Hult International Business School (Shanghai, Dubai, London). Sara is fluent in English, French & Spanish.

The Board of Directors has approved 200,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.40 per share to be granted to Ms. Paquet. The options are exercisable for a period of five years in accordance with the terms of Delta's Stock Option Plan and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Delta Resources Ltd.- AGM 2020

Delta is also pleased to announce that all matters put forward to the shareholders for approval at its 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") held on August 18, 2020 by teleconference were adopted.

At the AGM, the following individuals were elected as the directors of the Company: Frank Candido (Chairman), Andre Tessier (President), Roy Millington and Kevin Heather.

The shareholders appointed KPMG as auditors of the Company, re-approved the Company's stock option plan and approved the termination of the Shareholder Rights Plan.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the acquisition of high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada, exploring these projects with state-of-the-art methods, and potentially developing these projects into mines.

Delta is currently exploring its Eureka Gold Discovery in the Thunder Bay area (Delta-1) and its Delta-2 Gold-Polymetallic Property in the Chibougamau Mining District of Quebec.

Delta also owns a 100% interest in the Bellechasse-Timmins gold deposit in southeastern Quebec. On July 3rd, 2020, Delta announced the sale of the Bellechasse-Timmins project.

The Company continues to focus on building upon its strong portfolio of mineral exploration properties with a high potential for economic discoveries in Canada.

