Precipitate's Copey Hill Zone Returns Additional High-Grade Rock Samples up to 17.0 g/t Gold at Ponton Project, Dominican Republic

Vancouver, August 25, 2020 - Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV: PRG) (OTCQB: PREIF) (the "Company" or "Precipitate") is pleased to announce results of follow up infill surface soil and rock geochemical samples collected from the Copey Hill epithermal gold target of the Company's 100% owned Ponton Project in the Dominican Republic.

After recently reporting a 53.0 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold-in-rock sample* from the Copey Hill Zone (see Company news release dated July 21, 2020), field crews returned to the vicinity to conduct additional detailed infill sampling in the surrounding area where the latest 73 rock samples returned multiple additional high-grade gold and silver results*, including individual highlight values up to 17.0 g/t gold and 37.0 g/t silver with a total of 30 rock samples ranging from 0.5 g/t gold to 17.0 g/t gold. Additionally, analytical results for the 171 soil samples collected have refined the contour of the soil anomaly and report a high value of 0.7 g/t gold. See accompany map.

Copey Hill Gold Zone Highlights to Date:

South Anomaly highlight rock sample* gold values of 53.0 g/t, 17.0 g/t, 7.6 g/t, 7.0 g/t, 4.6 g/t, 4.2 g/t, 4.1 g/t and 3.2 g/t gold and up to 43.0 g/t silver. Additionally, a total of 30 rock samples yielded values ranging from 0.5 g/t to 1.8 g/t gold;

South Anomaly hosts an apparent concentration of elevated gold and silver sample values measuring an estimated 400m by 200m;

Highlight gold-in-rock samples were collected from low sulphide content quartz vein, quartz breccia or silicification alteration mineralization hosted in the favourable Los Ranchos formation volcanic rocks.

Current gold-in-rock correlation statistics show a strong positive correlation to important pathfinder elements silver, lead and mercury; and

Two distinct gold-in-soil anomalies (North Anomaly and South Anomaly) delineated within the Copey Hill Zone; measuring 1,000m by 500m, and 900m by 200m (open to the southwest) respectively;

*Note: Rock grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property.





Map 1: Ponton Property Soil & Rock Geochemical South Anomaly

To view an enhanced version of Map 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1718/62431_a3905561d4e54bbd_003full.jpg

Jeffrey Wilson, Precipitate's President & CEO, stated, "We are very pleased with the latest highly anomalous gold values reported from the follow up rock sampling program conducted within the South Anomaly of the Copey Hill zone. Many of these anomalous samples occur peripherally to the previously reported 53.0 g/t gold sample, up to 250m distance, demonstrating the potential for a large undiscovered mineralized system. We're excited to expand our groundwork within Copey Hill to include additional soil and rock sampling in tandem with ongoing ground magnetic surveying. Completion of these important layers of data bring us progressively closer to delineating and prioritizing Copey Hill drill targets."

The Copey Hill epithermal gold target within the Company's 100% owned Ponton Project is road accessible and located approximately 25 kilometres due east of Barrick's Pueblo Viejo mining operation and the Company's Pueblo Grande project in the Dominican Republic.

Rock and soil samples were bagged, sealed and delivered directly to Bureau Veritas ("BV") preparation facility in Maimon, Dominican Republic where they were dried, crushed (or sieved in the case of soils) and pulped. Sample pulps were then delivered to BV facilities in Vancouver BC Canada (an ISO 9001 accredited facility) for analyses. Samples were crushed (or sieved) with up to 80% passing 2mm and split using a riffle splitter (code PRP70-250). An approximate 250 gram sub-sample split was pulverized to minus 200 mesh (74μ). A 15 gram sub-split from the resulting pulp was then subjected to aqua regia digestion and multi-element ICP-MS analysis (code AQ201). Rock sample ICP results with gold greater than 3 g/t were subjected to fire assay (AAS or Gravimetric finish) analysis (30 g pulp; codes FA430-Au, Ag and FA530-Au, Ag).

This news release has been reviewed by Michael Moore, Vice President, Exploration of Precipitate Gold Corp., the Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under NI 43-101 standards.

About Precipitate Gold:

Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Pueblo Viejo Mining Camp and Tireo Gold Trend of the Dominican Republic. The Company is actively exploring its 100% owned Ponton and Juan de Herrera projects. The Company's Pueblo Grande Project is subject to an Earn-In Agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation, whereby Barrick can earn a 70% interest by incurring US$10M within six years and producing a qualifying Pre-feasibility Study. Precipitate is also actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company's portfolio and increase shareholder value, in the Dominican Republic and other favourable jurisdictions.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.precipitategold.com.

