Bankers Appoints Townsend and Sandberg to Board of Directors

Vancouver, August 25, 2020 - Bankers Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: BANC) (FSE: BC21) (OTCQB: NDENF) (the "Corporation" or "Bankers") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Townsend and Joe Sandberg to its Board of Directors effective Aug. 26, 2020.

Michael Townsend has extensive experience in corporate finance spanning over 25 years. Mr. Townsend is one of the founding partners of Altus Capital Partners, a boutique investment bank based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Altus has been involved in raising over $180 million in equity financings over the past five years. Mr. Townsend co-founded Patriot One Technologies Inc., Body and Mind Inc., and Hemptown Organics Corp., of which he remains the president.

Joe Sandberg BSc, MBA, AIPG is a senior geologist with over 50 years of experience and a Qualified Person. Mr. Sandberg has over 30 years geological experience in precious metals exploration and development in epithermal, mesothermal and Carlin type deposits. He was recently the president and CEO of a TSXV base metals company and previously worked with Bankers as a member of the Advisory Board and in the DRC as a private consultant.

Stephen Barley, chairman and CEO of Bankers, stated: "We are excited to announce the appointment of Michael Townsend and Joe Sandberg to our Board of Directors. Their diversified backgrounds are an excellent fit for our Corporation moving forward. Mr. Townsend has a strong corporate finance background, knowledge of the capital markets, and success in raising capital. Mr. Sandberg has the technical geological background and public company experience to be a highly effective director and advisor on projects in both the precious metals and base metals sectors."

About Bankers

Bankers is a natural resource company with a primary focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"). Bankers currently holds rights to nine mineral projects strategically located in the southern DRC CopperBelt. Bankers has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions or relinquish concessions in the normal course of business. Bankers has an experienced management team currently located in the southern CopperBelt of the DRC.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Barley, Chairman & CEO

Phone: (604-834-2968)

Email: info@bankerscobalt.com

Website: www.bankerscobalt.com

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Corporation's change of name or change of trading symbol. Although the Corporation believes considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation its securities, or its financial or operating results.

Wire Service Contact:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62512