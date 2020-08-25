Mirasol Announces Retirement of Chairperson

VANCOUVER, Aug. 25, 2020 - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") today announced that the Company's Chairperson, Mr. Dana Prince, has advised the Board that he will be retiring as Chair effective August 31, 2020. Mr. Prince has been Chair for the past five years and has confirmed his willingness to continue as an ordinary director of the Company.

The Company also announces that the Board has formed an ad hoc committee to immediately commence the search for a new director who will assume the Chair. In the interim, director Mr. Patrick Evans will serve as Chair.

Mirasol's President and CEO, Mr. Norm Pitcher, commented: "We thank Dana for his long service as Chair of Mirasol and are pleased that he will continue serving as a non-executive director of the Company. As Chair, Dana successfully guided the Company through a period of transition, which has secured Mirasol's position as a leading project generator and explorer in Chile and Argentina".

About Mirasol Resources Ltd

Mirasol is a premier project generation company that is focused on the discovery and development of profitable precious metal and copper deposits, operating via a hybrid joint venture and self-funded drilling business model. Strategic joint ventures with precious metal producers have enabled Mirasol to maintain a tight share structure while advancing its priority projects that are focused in high-potential regions in Chile and Argentina. Mirasol employs an integrated generative and on-ground exploration approach, combining leading-edge technologies and experienced exploration geoscientists to maximize the potential for discovery. Mirasol is in a strong financial position and has a significant portfolio of exploration projects located within the Tertiary Age Mineral belts of Chile and the Jurassic age gold and silver district of Santa Cruz Province Argentina.

