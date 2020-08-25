Arena Minerals announces late filing of Q2 financial statements

VANCOUVER, Aug. 25, 2020 - Arena Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AN) (“Arena” or the “Company”) announces today that owing to, among other things, COVID-19’s impact on certain human resources, it is unable to meet its filing deadline of August 28, 2020 to file its Q2 financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2020 and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications (the “Q2 Filings”). The Company expects to file its Q2 Filings on or before October 12, 2020.



The Company is relying on the exemption provided in BC Instrument 51-517 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with deadlines during the period from June 2 to August 31, 2020 (the “BC Instrument”). The BC Instrument provides the Company with an additional 45 days from the deadline otherwise applicable under British Columbia securities laws to make the filing. Until the Company has filed the Annual Filings, members of the Company’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout reflecting the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

There have been no material business developments since the filing of its interim financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 that has not been otherwise disclosed by the Company by way of news release.

