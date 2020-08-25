Mako Mining Annual General and Special Meeting Reminder and Protocols

TSX-V: MKO; OTCQX: MAKOF

VANCOUVER, Aug. 25, 2020 - Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV: MKO) (OTCQX: MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") will be hosting its 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") at 40 King Street West, Suite 2100, Scotia Plaza, in Toronto at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 27, 2020, as further detailed in the proxy materials distributed to shareholders and available on the Company's website at www.makominingcorp.com, and under the Company's provide on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and physical gathering safety restrictions in place, the Company had requested that shareholders vote in advance of the Meeting via proxy, and is strongly encouraging shareholders not to attend the Meeting in person, but rather attend the Meeting virtually via the Zoom link or via the teleconference line being provided by the Company.

Shareholders can register for the Meeting here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GHyDw4QmSd-XAmpVDPSP7Q



Or access the Meeting via the Zoom link below, which will become active shortly before the Meeting commences:

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device by clicking on the URL below:



https://us02web.zoom.us/s/84131655828?pwd=d3lZVEc4cjJjSDVtWWxPYVU3QVRTZz09

Password: 606899



Alternatively, shareholders can also join via teleconference at the numbers provided below (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

Canada: +1 204 272 7920 or +1 438 809 7799 or +1 587 328 1099 or +1 647 374 4685 or +1 647 558 0588 or +1 778 907 2071

US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128

Webinar ID: 841 3165 5828

Password: 606899

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kebcNs8oVC

Only a restricted number of registered shareholders/valid proxyholders will be permitted to gain entry into the Meeting in person, subject to passing a mandatory health screening. He or she will also be subject to safety protocols currently in effect at the Meeting location, including the requirement to wear a mask while on the premises. If any registered shareholder or valid proxyholder plans to attend the Meeting in person, they are asked to please confirm their attendance by close of business on August 26, 2020 by emailing afitzgerald@cassels.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Akiba Leisman

Chief Executive Officer

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration firm. The Company is developing its high-grade San Albino gold project in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. Mako's primary objective is to bring San Albino into production quickly and efficiently, while continuing exploration of prospective targets in Nicaragua.

Forward-Looking Information: Some of the statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is based on the Company's plans and certain expectations and assumptions, including that the Meeting will proceed at the scheduled time, and that a registered shareholder or valid proxyholder will be permitted entry into the Meeting in person. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, that the Company is unable to proceed with the Meeting at its scheduled date and time; that a shareholder or valid proxyholder is unable to gain entry into the Meeting in person due to number restrictions and safety screening protocols in place. Forward-looking information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof, based on information currently available and is included for the purposes of providing investors with the Company's plans and expectations regarding the Meeting, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Mako does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

