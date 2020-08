A.I.S. Resources Announces Grant Of Option

VANCOUVER, Aug. 25, 2020 - A.I.S. Resources Ltd. (TSX-V – AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) announces that the Company has granted a total of 2,465,000 incentive stock options to various directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.07 per Share being the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on August 25, 2020. The Options vested on grant and will expire on August 25, 2025.The stock options granted are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.



About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on precious and base metals exploration. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. AIS has been involved in manganese trading from mines in Peru. In July-August 2020, AIS entered into agreements to acquire and develop the Tooleen-Fosterville Gold Project in Victoria Australia and the Yalgogrin Gold Project in central New South Wales, Australia.

For further information, please contact:

Phillip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer,

A.I.S. Resources Ltd.

Tel: +1-747 2009412

Email: pthomas@aisresources.com

Or

Martyn Element, Executive Chairman

Email: melement@aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, this press release contains statements concerning the anticipated use of the proceeds of the Private Placement. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The intended use of the proceeds of the Private Placement by the Corporation might change if the board of directors of the Corporation determines that it would be in the best interests of the Corporation to deploy the proceeds for some other purpose. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.