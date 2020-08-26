Go Metals Begins Drilling Monster IOCG

Vancouver, August 26, 2020 - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now mobilized a drill onto site at the Monster Project located in the Yukon 90km to the north of Dawson City. The Monster IOCG (Iron Oxide Copper Gold) project covers 63 square kilometers of the highly prospective Wernecke breccias in the Ogilvie Mountains and traditional territory of Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin First Nation.

The drilling started yesterday on pad #1 over the Bloom target. The building process for the first 4 drill pads uncovered disseminated copper oxide and sulphide mineralization. The 5th drill pad was found to be underlain by massive hematite alteration which is an important vector for IOCG-style mineralization.

The drill locations are based on a combination of alteration mapping, magnetics, gravity, prospecting, and resistivity/IP. Over the next two weeks the Company plans to test 6 drill targets to a maximum depth of 250 m each.

Scott Sheldon, CEO of Go Metals comments "Uncovering previously unknown surface mineralization directly underneath our drill pads is a strong vote of confidence in our targeting methods. The company has conducted significant groundwork on the project over the last two years and we are excited by these initial positive indicators."

Qualified Persons

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

About Go Metals:

Go Metals intends to find energy metal projects to help meet the demand for a battery powered future.

