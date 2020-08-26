Volatus Capital Corp. Acquires Belle Property in the Heart of the JD Project and The More Creek Project in the Golden Triangle BC

The Belle property is located in the center of the Toodoggone Gold and Copper Mining District, northern British Columbia. The Belle is prospective for both gold and copper mineralization with exploration vectors suggesting that the potential for a mineralized core in the larger JD-Belle Porphyry system is located on the Belle Project.



The More Creek Project is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle District, British Columbia. It is an early stage project which hosts gold in stream and till samples. Looking up slope from the stream and till sample locations anomalous mercury in two discrete silica caps suggest the potential for a gold enrichment lower in the epithermal system.



Volatus President Michael Collins comments, "The Belle project is a key part of the overall JD project puzzle and a very strong target for copper porphyry discovery and expansion of know gold and silver mineralization. Volatus is focused on mineral discoveries in the Toodoggone and looks forward to developing the potential of the Belle project in conjunction with JD Property. The More Creek Project is an exception Epithermal gold target with clear vectors to discovery. We look forward to getting boots on the ground on both of these projects this year."





The Belle Project



The Belle Property comprises seven mineral tenures covering 1,673 ha and is surrounded by, and contiguous to Volatus' optioned JD property in the Toodoggone gold district of north-central BC. The Belle Property is underlain by the same Jurassic age volcanic package (Toodoggone Formation) that hosts widespread gold mineralization on the JD property (see Volatus' news release dated August 12, 2020). Exploration on the Belle Property was most recently conducted during the 1980's where programs consisting of mapping and sampling, soil geochemistry and trenching were completed primarily by Manson Creek Resources. This work was centered approximately three kilometres due south of the JD Project's Finn Zone.



Large scale gold and silver target highlights:

- Strong gold and silver in soil anomalies

- Silica sinter on NE ridge with gold and silver values

- High grade grab samples with grades of up to 107 g/t Au and 103 g/t Ag

- Surrounded by the more advanced JD gold and silver project

- Located north of Benchmark's Lawyers historic gold mine and advanced exploration project



Porphyry Copper target indicated by:

- NW trend in QSP dykes and alteration system

- Magnetic and IP anomalies

- Spectral scanning study by Freeport McMorran in JD Project vectors towards a porphyry core on the Belle Project





General Model



The Belle property is 280 km northeast of the Smithers, BC Omineca Mining Division in the historically significant Toodoggone gold district of north-central British Columbia. The property is underlain by a thick succession of interlayered volcaniclastic and intermediate volcanic rocks that are locally cut by high-level porphyritic intrusions. These rocks appear to host a large epithermal gold-silver system with many significant high-grade gold and silver occurrences and porphyritic core.



In 2019, MDRU's "An Exploration Framework for Porphyry to Epithermal Transitions in the Toodoggone Mineral District" suggested the new age relationships implies that epithermal-type deposits formed contemporaneously with pluton emplacement and porphyry type K-silicate alteration at depth. The transition to a porphyry center is further supported by the high concentrations of Cu, Mo, W, and Sn (which are typically enriched in the core of porphyry system) relative to Sb, As, Ag, Li and Tl (which are typically enriched in shallow level above porphyry systems). MDRU's new framework clearly suggest the potential for exploration of porphyry-type copper mineralization in areas previously known for epithermal mineralization.





Mineralization details



In 2013, Tower was first to recognize a significant porphyry-related hydrothermal alteration system in which classic alteration, mineralization and veining were encountered in three holes along a strike length of 850 metres. The dominantly phyllic (quartz plus sericite plus pyrite) alteration with anomalous copper mineralization is believed to be related to a deeper copper-mineralized porphyry system as one hole (JD-13-025) bottomed in 1.4 metres of 4,665 ppm Cu hosted in an altered intrusion at 229 metres downhole. The 2013 drilling only tested a small portion of an induced polarization chargeability. The chargeability anomaly is largely coincident with a multiple element (copper, gold, silver and tellurium) soil geochemical anomaly and an 800 m by 800m magnetic anomaly identified in a historic airborne geophysical survey. The discovery of the alteration system indicates that a robust porphyry related hydrothermal system underlies the eastern side of the Property. Work by Freeport in 2019 suggest the core of this porphyry system is ocated on the Belle Project.



Gold and silver mineralization on the Belle Property has been observed in two areas; the South Zone and the North Zone, which are 1.5 kilometres apart. Gold and silver mineralization of the South Zone is hosted in a northwest striking shear zone that has been traced by systematic trenching for 200 meters along strike. This zone is characterized by a wide (up to 20 meters) northwest trending zone of argillic alteration cored by sulphide bearing (pyrite, galena, and sphalerite) siliceous breccias with minor barite. Numerous open gold in-soil anomalies (up to 300 by 100 meters) are associated and correlate well with known areas of mineralization of the South Zone. High grade grab samples collected in 1986 by Manson Creek Resources from altered andesite located in outcrop at the northern extent of this zone have returned impressive assays of up to 107 g/t Au with 103 g/t Ag. In 1988 Manson Creek Resources completed 328 meters of trenching in the vicinity of the aforementioned grab sample aimed at expanding the mineralized zone along strike. Highlights from this trenching program include intersections such as 9 meters grading 2.1 grams per ton (g/t) Au and 9.5 g/t Ag (trench 88-04).



The Northern Zone is mostly exposed in mineral claims comprising the JD property. This zone is characterized by northeast trending discrete structurally controlled alteration zones comprising varying degrees of silicification with secondary barite up to 32 metres wide. Northeast trending gold in-soil anomalies correlate well with known areas of mineralization. All geochemical anomalies remain open along strike. Grab samples from this zone have returned assays of up to 2.2 g/t Au and 16.8 g/t Ag from altered volcanic rocks.





More Creek



The More Creek property comprises five mineral tenures totalling 6,430 hectares in the Golden Triangle District of northwest British Columbia. The property was staked by Tower.



More Creek is approximately 55 kilometers north of Pretium Resources' significant Brucejack development project which contains a Measured and Indicated mineral resource of 9.1 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 17.2 grams per tonne gold (source, Pretium's July 21st, 2016 Press Release).





Geology and Historic Exploration



Previous work at More Creek was focused on a prominent mountain and ridge top gossan known as the Sinter zone. Geological mapping and geochemical sampling (rock, soil, and stream silts) by Noranda and Corona in the early 1990s and reconnaissance mapping by Barrick Gold and Teck Resources in the 2000's at Sinter outlined an extensive zone, up to two kilometers long, of strong silicification, argillic alteration and hydrothermal brecciation associated with a regional fault cutting through Upper Triassic Stuhini Group volcanic and siliciclastic rocks. This zone is characterized by highly anomalous (in rocks, soils and silts) concentrations of epithermal-gold pathfinder elements such as Hg, As and Sb. Furthermore, a creek draining the Sinter zone also contains highly anomalous concentrations of gold (up to 1.4g/t Au) in pan concentrates in stream sediments as noted by Noranda and Corona (BC Assessment Reports 19216 and 21311).



Work in 2016 by Tower focused on rock-chip samples on the Sinter Zone and stream sediment samples in the creeks draining the Sinter and Logan Ridge zones. Highly anomalous gold grain and indicator mineral counts in stream sediments coupled with elevated pathfinder elements in rock-chip samples, and epithermal textures identified in outcrop were considered significant and warranted systematic follow-up Rock samples were also collected by Tower geologists from the Sinter Zone, especially where glacial recession has exposed abundant new outcrop. Mercury was highly elevated in all samples, along with elevated values of other pathfinder elements. These results are consistent with the interpretation of the Sinter Zone representing the highest levels of a mineralized epithermal system. Strong alteration, pyrite vein stockwork, hydrothermal brecciation, and textures indicative of fluid boiling and gas escape were observed.



Together, these historic data suggests the Sinter zone may represent the upper, barren zone of an epithermal gold system and gold mineralization should be targeted vertically below the outcropping alteration zone. This exploration model has not yet been tested by systematic diamond drilling. The known showings remain underexplored with numerous opportunities to expand the exploration targets through follow up on anomalous stream sediments and till samples.



More Creek is 120 kilometres north of Stewart, BC and benefits from close proximity to significant infrastructure such as the Northwest Transmission Line, a nearby fixed-wing aircraft runway and Highway 37, all of which are approximately 10 kilometers to the east of the property.





Terms



Belle Project



In an agreement with Tower, Volatus can earn a 100% interest in the Belle property by making cash payments of $100,000, ($25,000 already paid), and issuing 125,000 shares on the announcement of the transaction and an additional 375,000 common shares to the vendors over a total 36-month period. The agreement is subject to a 2.0 % NSR, where 1% can be purchased by Volatus for $2,000,000. A finder's fee of 33,857 common shares of Volatus is payable to Blake Morgan.





More Creek Project



In an agreement with Tower, Volatus can earn a 100% interest in the More Creek property by making cash payments of $150,000; (as too 25,000 on singing, (paid), $25,000 on the first anniversary of the agreement, $50,000 in cash or shares on the second anniversary and $50,000 in cash or shares on the third anniversary), issuing 100,000 common shares on the announcement of the transaction, and completing $600,000 in expenditures on the project prior to the 3rd anniversary, (with a minimum of $100k to be completed before Dec 31/2021). The agreement is subject to a 2% NSR, where 1% can be purchased by Volatus for $500,000, and a further 1% NSR, where 0.5% can be purchased by Volatus for $500,000. A finder's fee of 45,143 common shares of Volatus is payable to Blake Morgan.



The Company has sufficient cash resources to make the initial cash payments to Tower under both agreements for the Belle and More Creek projects.



Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Collins P. Geo. President and shareholder of Volatus Capital Corp., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.





About Volatus Capital Corp.



The Company is focused on exploration and development of resources in gold and the green economy that have strong demand profiles.



We seek Safe Harbor.





ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD



"Michael Collins"

Michael Collins, President and CEO







For additional information, contact Volatus at 604-681-3170.







Forward-looking information



Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

