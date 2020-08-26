Sonoro Metals Announces Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2020 - Sonoro Metals Corp. (TSXV: SMO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved the change of the Company's name from “Sonoro Metals Corp.” to “Sonoro Gold Corp.”, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), which will better reflect the Company’s future business interests.



Furthermore, Sonoro has granted, under its Share Option Plan, incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 4,200,000 common shares exercisable for a period of up to three years from the date of grant at a price of $0.30 per share. This grant is subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Sonoro Metals Corp.

Per: “Kenneth MacLeod” Kenneth MacLeod President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Sonoro Metals Corp. - Tel: (604) 632-1764

Email: info@sonorometals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.