Lomiko Metals to Present at TakeStock Mini-Conference

Vancouver - August 26, 2020 Lomiko Metals Inc. ("Lomiko") (TSXV:LMR) (OTC:LMRMF) (FSE:DH8C) is focused on the exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy such a lithium and graphite. The company is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Takestock mini-conference on August 26, 2020 at 1:15 PM PST / 2:15 PM MST. A. Paul Gill, CEO will be presenting to a live audience.

Webinar room: https://event.webinarjam.com/t/click/zk74lfxtr2bkpbmn7ix8fyc1

"Initial indications are that La Loutre Graphite Property is high-quality and high-grade and thus worthy of development." stated A. Paul Gill, CEO. "The only operating graphite mine in North America which is the Imerys Graphite & Carbon at Lac-des-Iles, is 30 miles northwest of La Loutre and has operated for 30 years. It reported proven reserves of 5.2 M Tonnes at a grade of 7.42 % Cg in July 1988 before the start of production." (Reference: Potentiel de la mineralisation en graphite au Quebec, N'Golo Togola, MERN, page 31, Conference Quebec Mines, November 24 2016).

Graphite demand is expected to increase exponentially for the mined natural graphite material, as more is used in the production of spherical graphite for graphite in the anode portion of Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion batteries. The near-term goals of the company are as follows:

1) Complete 100% Acquisition of the Property, currently 80% owned by Lomiko Metals.

2) Complete metallurgy and graphite characterization to confirm li-ion anode grade material.

3) Complete a Technical Report to confirm the extent of the mineralization equals or surpasses the nearby Imerys Mine, owned by international mining conglomerate.

A "technical report" means a report prepared and filed in accordance with this Instrument and Form 43-101F1 Technical Report, and includes, in summary form, all material scientific and technical information in respect of the subject property as of the effective date of the technical report;

4) Complete Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA)

A PEA means a study, other than a pre-feasibility or feasibility study, that includes an economic analysis of the potential viability of mineral resources;

About TakeStock





Each Weekly Wednesday Webinar starts 15 minutes after market close and features three corporate managers explaining their near-term goals and objectives in 6 minute presentations, followed by a moderated panel discussion and audience questions.



For further in formation on the TakeStock series, please contact Mr. Raj Joshi raj@takestockab.com or 587-998-2262

For more information on Lomiko Metals, SHD Smart Home Devices or Promethieus, review the website at www.lomiko.com, www.shddevices.com and www.promethieus.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board

"A. Paul Gill"

Director, Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

