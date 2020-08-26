Westhaven Samples 51.10 g/t Gold, 165.00 g/t Silver at the Newly Discovered Franz Zone at its Shovelnose Gold Property

VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2020 - Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to provide grab sample assay results from its newly discovered Franz Zone at its 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



Grab Samples from Franz:

SAMPLE Weight (Kg) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Outcrop/Float V074702 7.65 0.34 33.40 Outcrop V074703 7.69 1.47 10.80 Float V074704 6.21 0.52 3.88 Outcrop V074705 2.29 51.10 165.00 Outcrop V074706 2.30 4.19 52.50 Outcrop V074707 3.92 0.04 0.65 Outcrop V074708 1.25 34.90 120.00 Float V074709 6.19 0.05 1.23 Outcrop V074710 3.56 1.53 14.75 Outcrop

*Please see pictures/map below.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold stated: “The newly discovered Franz vein zone is located approximately ~2.8 kilometres from the high-grade gold discovery at the South Zone. This demonstrates we are dealing with a large and robust mineralized system and it is not just limited to the South Zone. The Franz Zone was discovered just over a week ago, so we don’t yet know the extent, but this is the most significant mineralized zone discovered on surface at Shovelnose.”

Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager for Westhaven Gold adds: ”Grab sampling of outcrop and float over a 50 metre by up to 12 metre area oriented east-west over the Franz vein zone, an 80x20 metre outcrop of quartz veined rhyolite oriented at 110/290o azimuth, returned significant gold and silver assays. Most notably are the two western most outcrop grab samples (see map below), which returned 4.19 g/t gold and 51.1 g/t gold. These two grab samples occur over an east-west distance of five metres. The Franz vein zone outcrops at an elevation of 1285 metres, and confirms the productive, dominantly rhyolite hosted gold-silver bearing horizon at South Zone is also preserved here. This outcrop, may represent the northwestward continuation of Vein Zone 1, suggesting a total strike length of at least 3.7 kilometres for the zone. Drilling will be required to confirm this strike continuity. Drilling will commence at Franz shortly.”

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, in close proximity to power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low cost exploration.

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

