Aton Mourns the Passing of Giles Baynham

VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2020 - Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) (“Aton” or the “Company") announces with deep sorrow the tragic passing of Giles Baynham, a director of the Company, due to unexpectedly severe complications from a recent illness. The entire Aton family mourns this loss.



On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Giles’ family. Giles was a larger-than-life figure who brought his remarkable passion, experience and energy in mining to Aton, as he did in every endeavor he chose to pursue.

Giles joined the Aton board in the autumn of 2010 and during his ten years with the Company was instrumental in overseeing the growth and success of its exploration activities in Egypt.

"Giles’ guidance, vision and commitment to the success and growth of Aton, and his friendship over the last ten years of will be greatly missed," said Mark Campbell, President and Chief Executive Officer. "On behalf of myself, the Board of Directors and our team, I extend our deepest condolences to Giles’ family for their loss and to all those who came to know him as a colleague and as a friend. Those of us who had an opportunity to know Giles, knew him as a great leader and a great friend, and his memory will continue on."

