Ely Gold Royalties Issues Clarification on Jerritt Canyon Warrants

Vancouver, August 26, 2020 - Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQX: ELYGF) ("Ely Gold" or the "Company") announces a correction to its May 13, 2020 announcement regarding the exercise price of 300,000 finder's warrants issued to Medalist Capital Ltd. in connection with the acquisition of a 0.5% net smelter returns royalty on the Jerritt Canyon Mine. The finder's warrants, each exercisable over a three-year term to purchase one Ely Gold share, were mistakenly issued with an exercise price of $0.63 per share which is not compliant with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. At the request of the Exchange, the exercise price of the finder's warrants has been increased to $0.78 per share being the market price of the Company's shares on February 4, 2020 when the royalty purchase transaction was first announced.



About Ely Gold Royalties Inc.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Nevada focused gold royalty company. Its current portfolio includes royalties at Jerritt Canyon, Goldstrike and Marigold, three of Nevada's largest gold mines, as well as the Fenelon mine in Quebec, operated by Wallbridge Mining. The Company continues to actively seek opportunities to purchase producing or near-term producing royalties. Ely Gold also generates development royalties through property sales on projects that are located at or near producing mines. Management believes that due to the Company's ability to locate and purchase third-party royalties, its strategy of organically creating royalties and its gold focus, Ely Gold offers shareholders a favourable leverage to gold prices and low-cost access to long-term gold royalties in safe mining jurisdictions.

