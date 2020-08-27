Alligator Energy Ltd: Dispatch of EGM Documentation - Samphire Transaction

Brisbane, Australia - Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE) refers to the market announcement of 11 June 2020 titled 'Alligator to acquire 47 M lbs uranium resource in South Australia from Samphire Uranium' and subsequent market updates on the status of completing the proposed transaction.The Company has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Samphire Uranium Ltd. (ASX Announcement: 3 August 2020) which along with certain other conditions requires Shareholder approval for the issue of 679,561,608 AGE ordinary fully paid shares as the agreed transaction consideration.Alligator is now pleased to confirm that the meeting documentation for the EGM to secure the required Shareholder approval has been dispatched. The meeting has been scheduled for 9.30am (Brisbane time) on Thursday 1 October 2020.The Board will continue to monitor Australian Government restrictions on public gatherings. If it becomes necessary or appropriate to make alternative arrangements to those set out in the Notice of Meeting, the Company will notify Shareholders accordingly via the Company's website and the Company's ASX Announcement Platform at asx.com.au (ASX:AGE). Furthermore, the Directors strongly encourage all Shareholders to lodge their Proxy Forms by no later than 9.30am (Brisbane time) on Tuesday 29 September 2020.





About Alligator Energy Ltd:



Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.



Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).





Alligator Energy Ltd.





Contact:

Mr Greg Hall Executive Director and CEO Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au Mr Mike Meintjes Company Secretary Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au