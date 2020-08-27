Gratomic Announces Health and Safety COVID-19 Protocol Implementation at Its Aukam Graphite Mine Site

TORONTO, August 27, 2020 - Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(FRA:CB81)(WKN:A143MR) wishes to announce that all necessary precautions and protocols have been implemented to maintain worker health and safety during this unprecedented time now that its workers have returned to the Aukam mine site.

Workers have been provided with all necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) and have been provided safe accommodation and transportation to and from the mine site. Training has been provided to all staff and social distancing is implemented for the protection of all individuals on site. The Company's Health and Safety Officer has received his COVID-19 safety certification to ensure all measures are followed correctly.

Interregional COVID-19 travel restrictions prevent travel between Namibian regions. However, the mine crew is unaffected by these restrictions because all mine-related travel required by the crews falls within the Karas region. All necessary precautions have been implemented to maintain the health and safety of the crew amid the pandemic.

Upon return to the site, the crew began excavation work as well as construction of multiple foundational platforms required to accommodate the new equipment. The concrete foundations will house the equipment and various additional key processing components.

In addition to concrete foundational platforms, the team will install various electrical systems, water pumps, and plumbing equipment. These additions will link the circuits and complete the construction of the facility.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is a materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products and components for a range of mass market products. The Company currently holds two off-take purchase agreements for graphite product sourced from the Aukam facility. One agreement is with TODAQ and the other is with Phu Sumika. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or 416 561-4095

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

SOURCE: Gratomic Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603562/Gratomic-Announces-Health-and-Safety-COVID-19-Protocol-Implementation-at-Its-Aukam-Graphite-Mine-Site