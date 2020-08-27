Decade Identifies Wide Deformation Zone Hosting Multiple Mineralized Sections in Drilling on the Del Norte Project

Stewart, August 27, 2020 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) announces that it has completed 6 drill holes from 2 different pads on the Del Norte property. It was optioned from Teuton Resource Corp. in January of 2020, with terms allowing the Company to earn up to a 55% interest in the property by spending $4 million over a five year period. The Company can an earn an additional 20% interest by carrying the property to commercial production. The property lies within BC's "Golden Triangle" located 34 kilometres east of Stewart, BC and is comprised of 5,830.16 ha in 13 separate claims.

The first part of the Company's 2020 drill program has tested the southern extension of the 1.2km long, north-south striking LG vein. Much of the historic drilling completed from 2003 to 2006 was from the west side of the LG vein (aiming towards the east) with relatively short holes of less than 150m. Based on 2020 surface and drill core observations, in conjunction with information in the Company's comprehensive 43-101 report, a new structure has been identified called the "Argo"--a 115 m wide north-south zone of deformation. Previous drilling has mostly been along the eastern side of the Argo deformation zone. The LG Vein and the newly recognized LG Deep zone occur within this deformation corridor, along with several other lesser zones of mineralization.

The deformation corridor, is composed of argillites and lapilli tuffs, brecciated and sheared with quartz-carbonate-sulphide cemented breccias, replacement zones and veins. Breccia fragments, composed mostly of argillite are very angular ranging in size from less than 1 cm to 10 cm across. Mineralized zones host sulphides including pyrite, sphalerite, galena and tetrahedrite mineralization along with sections mineralized by fine acicular arsenopyrite. Core from DDH-20-6 is shown in the attached photos. Photo of core being loaded at staging is attached.

Results for some of the few historic deeper holes drilled from the east towards the west that tested the LG Deep zone are shown below:

Drill Holes Width (m)* Gold g/t Silver g/t Gold Equivalent)**

g/t DDH 04-02 3.60 8.37 297.3 12.53 DDH 04-020 8.75 7.06 509.5 14.19 DDH 04-029 6.16 2.02 64.1 2.92 DDH 04-036 8.60 3.02 270.50 6.80 DDH 05-02 15.54 6.47 346.02 11.31 DDH 05-02 4.27 4.48 476.5 11.18

* Drill Indicated width only

** Gold equivalent calculated as follows: Gold-Silver ratio of 71.45 based on the August 26, 2020 closing prices of $1,952 an ounce for gold and $27.32 an ounce for silver.

In addition to the Argo Deformation zone, there are at least 2 other zones of mineralization, namely the Kosciuszko and Eagles Nest zones. At present, a drill pad is being constructed in order that the Eagles Nest zone can be tested.

Exploration work is being conducted from Stewart in order to avoid a camp situation that may lead to health concerns due to the COVID-19 virus. The Company uses a Stewart based helicopter for support. A pad building crew, diamond drill crew and support staff mobilize on a daily basis from a staging area near the project. The geological crew is one that the Company has relied on for a number of years and which has intimate knowledge of the property.

All drill cores in this program are NQ in size. The core is brought into Stewart on a daily basis where it is logged for cutting on a diamond saw. Assays are to be completed on sawn half cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples will be analyzed using 30 element ICP and standard fire assay procedures with atomic absorption (AA) finish on samples yielding a grade higher than ten g/t Au. Standard reference materials and blank samples were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Analysis will be performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd in Kamloops BC.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

