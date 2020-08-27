Xander Receives Fenelon Permit for Blue Ribbon Gold Property

August 27, 2020 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) ("Xander" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Permitting on its 100% owned Blue Ribbon Property (the "Property") in the Fenelon Gold camp has been approved. The Property is located about 11km south-west of the Wallbridge Mining Fenelon Gold Project. The Property borders Probe Metals, Midland Exploration and Great Thunder Gold.

The advanced Permitting will enable Xander Resources to accelerate the exploration program with heavy machinery to clear and clean in an area of outcrop hosting the Remick trench Gold showing, and to undertake a thorough program of exposing and expanding the trench and surrounding area. A Magnetic Geophysical Survey will also be undertaken.

The old trench, described by government geologist Jerome Remick, who first described the Gold showing in 1969, exposed a shear zone with ankerite-quartz veins in sheared diorite bearing fine visible gold and minor sulphides (pyrite and chalcopyrite) over 100 feet. No assays were reported (refer to Xander press release July 8, 2020).

The same shear zone was later visited and sampled in 1986 by government geologist Sylvain Lacroix who obtained a value of 8.5 g/t Au over 0.76 (refer to Xander press release July 8, 2020).

Rodney Ireland, CEO states, "the Company is very excited to have received the permit which will allow work leading to a better understanding of the Gold occurrence. Surface showings are virtually unknown in the Fenelon area. The expected exposure of the Remick Gold Showing will assist in the planning of drill targets for later in the fall."

About Xander Resources:

Xander Resources is a junior exploration firm focused on developing accretive Gold properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Province of Quebec.

Terrence Coyle, M.Sc., P. Geo. (OGQ #2079), an Independent Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Properties, particularly in regards to historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Xander property, but may not be representative of expected results.

