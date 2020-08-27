Ridgeline Minerals Completes Phase II Drill Program at the Selena Gold Project, Nevada

Vancouver, August 27, 2020 - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its Phase II drill program at the Selena Gold Project in White Pine County, Nevada. Ridgeline's originally planned 1,000 meter ("m") Phase II program was increased to 1,155m (Table 1.0) in order to further test the high-priority Juniper fault zone that has the potential to connect the Chinchilla and Juniper target areas over a 1.5 kilometer strike length (Figure 1.0). All drill samples have been submitted to Paragon Geochemical Labs for analysis and will be released upon receipt of all assays.

Mike Harp, Ridgeline's Vice President, Exploration commented, "We are pleased with the completion of our Phase II scout drill program on schedule. We tested both the Chinchilla and Juniper targets at the favorable Pilot Shale contact and observed a strong correlation between alteration intensity and proximity to the northwest striking Juniper fault zone. As a result, we increased the scope of our program to test to the south of Chinchilla along the Juniper fault zone, which we interpret as a potential feeder fault connecting the Chinchilla and Juniper targets."

Selena Project

Selena is in White Pine County Nevada, approximately 64 kilometers (km) north of the town of Ely, NV and 12 km southeast of the Kinross owned and operated Bald Mountain Mine. The 100% owned property is comprised of 26 square kilometers of highly prospective ground that has seen limited exploration activity over the past twenty years.

Table 1.0: Phase II drill program collar table

Collar Table - Phase II Program Hole ID Hole Type Azimuth Inclination TD (ft.) TD (m) Target Area SE20-005 RC 150 45 250 76.2 Chinchilla SE20-006 RC 150 57 500 152.4 Chinchilla SE20-007 RC 150 55 575 175.3 Chinchilla SE20-008 RC --- 90 165 50.3 Juniper SE20-009 RC 150 65 265 80.8 Juniper SE20-010 RC 330 60 365 111.3 Juniper SE20-011 RC --- 90 295 89.9 Juniper SE20-012 RC --- 90 165 50.3 Juniper SE20-013 RC 280 45 585 178.3 Juniper Fault SE20-014 RC 250 45 625 190.5 Juniper Fault





Figure 1.0: Plan view map showing location of Phase I (green) and Phase II (red) drill holes testing the Chinchilla and Juniper target areas



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/62651_98f69e63f4078b60_002full.jpg

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, P.Geo. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is Ridgeline's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 responsible for technical matters of this release.

QAQC Procedures

All samples are submitted to Paragon Assay Laboratories (PAL) of Sparks, NV, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples are run through standard prep and analysed using AU-OES30 (Au; 30g fire assay AQR digest/ICP+10ppb Hg by MS) and 35AR-OESm (35 element Suite; 0.5g AQR digestion/ICP-MS; 10ppb Hg) methods. PAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. The Company's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's QP, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold explorer with a proven management team and a 116 km² exploration portfolio across three projects in the highly prospective Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka Trends in Nevada, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

