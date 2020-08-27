Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. Completes Drilling on Black Point Property
Vancouver, August 27, 2020 - Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. (CSE: SG) (the "Company" or "Stevens Gold") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced drilling program on its Black Point Property (the "Property"). The Property, consisting of 80 lode mining claims covering approximately 1,600 acres, is located in Eureka County, Nevada, 11 miles northeast of Eureka and 18 miles west of the Bald Mountain-Alligator Ridge-Yankee mining district.
HD Drilling based in Winnemucca, Nevada, drilled a total of 2065 feet over three reverse circulation drill holes on the Property. The holes tested the downdip extension of rock units showing anomalous values for gold, silver and trace elements in soil and rock samples. Two holes (BP20-1 and BP20-2) were also sited to test a zone of high resistivity outlined in CSAMT. Hole BP20-3 tested the edge of a gravity "ridge" to the west of the resistive feature and a zone of westward dipping low resistivity shown in the CSAMT. Interpretive work is underway and will be combined with the analytical results when they are available.
All drill samples were bagged on site and picked up by from the drill area by Paragon Geochemical of Sparks, Nevada for assaying. Samples will be analysed for gold via fire assay and silver and other trace elements by ICP-OES. We expect results from these assays by the end of September 2020.
Stevens Gold is in the process of carrying out the recommended exploration program described in its 43-101 Technical Report, which is estimated to cost approximately US$207,000, not including lease, Bureau of Land Management and County and Land Administration payments. Now that the drilling program has been completed on the Property, we will compile and assess the data gained from the results and determine whether to seek a further exploration program.
Alan J. Morris, CPG, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, supervised the drilling and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.
About Stevens Gold Nevada Inc.:
Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. is a mineral exploration company. Its primary business objective is to explore its optioned claims in Nevada with a view to acquiring ownership interest in the Black Point property.
ON BEHALF OF STEVENS GOLD NEVADA INC.
"Charles MaLette"
CEO, President, Director & Secretary
Stevens Gold Nevada Inc.
Charles MaLette, CEO, President, Director & Secretary
T: 604-428-5171
E: info@stevensgold.com
Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Stevens Gold. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Stevens Gold. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) the Company has completed the drill program on the Property today, (b) the assay results are expected by the end of September, (c) the exploration program will cost approximately US$207,000, and (d) the Company will compile and assess the data gained from the results and determine whether to seek a further exploration program. Although Stevens Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Stevens Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S
