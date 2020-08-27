Bayhorse Silver Reports On Brandywine Gold Project Progress

Vancouver, August 27, 2020 - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") reports on progress at its readily accessible Brandywine, Gold, Silver and Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) project, 35km north of Squamish, BC.

Preparation for a minimum 1,500 m (5,000 ft) diamond drill program at the Dave's Pond high grade gold target, including upgrading access roads to the drill sites have been completed to enable the movement of heavy equipment to the drill site, and to ensure all weather operations can be readily conducted.

The Dave's Pond high-grade gold-silver zone lies in the center of the 1,450 Ha Brandywine project. Ten (10) diamond drill holes are planned under the supervision of Apex Geoscience.

Significant 2010 gold intersections were re-sampled in drill core at Dave's Pond, assaying 14.4 g/t over 3.4 m (11 ft) including 1.52 m (5 ft) of 20 g/t (Dunn, 2002, 2010) (Baldys 2019). This drill hole was located 26 meters (85 ft) NW from the 36.9 g/t gold sample from drill hole DP95-14, that was the highest grade intercept reported from the 1995 drill program (Dunn 2011).

The Company's senior consulting geologists, Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geol, and Dr. Clay Conway, P.Geol, have been reviewing the mineralization and geology of Brandywine where there appears to be several distinct style of gold mineralization. High grade gold in quartz vein systems, at Dave's Pond, and gold ,pyrite, sphalerite, galena and chalcopyrite that was bulk sampled VMS type mineralized zones.1.5 km to the north, at the high grade Tedi Pit.

A third high grade silver rich mineralization occurs at the Silver Tunnel zone, where several historical resources have been published, including 112,000 tonnes reported to average 10 oz Ag/ton;.0.03 oz Au/ton; 0.19% lead and 0.34% zinc. (Minfile 1985).

Visible gold in core from 2019 resampling of the 2010 drill core (The photo is of a selected interval that is not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property)

As the coarse free milling nature of the gold at Dave's Pond has been confirmed, the metallic screen method will be used during the upcoming drill program in addition to standard gold fire assaying plus the standard 43 geochemical element analysis. The screen metallic fire assay is designed to deal with coarse visible gold in samples.

Dr Clay Conway, P.Geol, Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.GEol inspecting one of the numerous mineralized outcrops at Brandywine

In summary, the historic reports show the nature of mineralization on the property as follows:

A 50 ton bulk sample was sent in 1967 grading 83.1 g/t gold, 354 g/t silver, 9.9% lead, 7.4% zinc, 0.30% copper per ton to the East Helena, Montana, smelter from the Silver Tunnel and Main Zone (Melling, 1994, Walus 2011). A 500 ton sample grading 14.2% lead, 12.5% zinc, 339 g/t silver, and 2.57 g/t gold per ton was sent to the Cominco Smelter in Trail in 1977 (Walus, 2011, Melling, 1994). Prior bulk sampling mining at the Tedi Pit reportedly produced 11,045 ounces of gold, from a 10,000 ton bulk sample, (Minfile reports 1977).

Indicative of the presence of high grade silver at the Silver Tunnel zone are the reports identifying Pyrargyrite (Ruby Silver), as well as the rare silver specimen minerals, diasphorite, fizelyite, (rare silver-lead-antimony Sulfosalt) semseyeyite, miargyrite,(silver, antimony sulphide) and prostilpnite (Ag, Sb, S).

The Company advises that the information is of a historic nature. Historic production estimates and grades reported have not been verified.

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill comments, "With the off-take interest in our silver concentrate from the Bayhorse, Silver Mine, and now the drilling for high grade gold at Brandywine, when gold and silver prices are increasing, I believe we are starting to see the benefits for shareholders of everyone's hard work and dedication."

The VMS portion of the Brandywine deposit conceptually falls within a class of high gold-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that include the Eskay Creek deposit of northern British Columbia; the Green's Creek deposit on Admiralty Island near Juneau, Alaska; the Bawdwin deposit in Myanmar; and the Rosebery deposit of Tasmania. This family of deposits is particularly silver and lead rich with important gold, zinc, copper and other metal values (the comparisons noted are strictly for deposit model comparisons and are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization hosted on the property).

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA, and an option on the Brandywine, precious metals rich, volcanogenic massive sulphide property located in B.C., Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise surrounding exploration and building mines.

