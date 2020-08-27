Mason Graphite Announces Board and Management Changes

MONTREAL, Aug. 27, 2020 - Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Corporation") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) announces today the following Board and management changes, to become effective on September 1st, 2020.



As previously announced, Chair and interim CEO Paul R. Carmel is resigning, to become President and CEO of Sidex S.E.C. Sidex is an institutional investment fund sponsored by the government of Quebec and the Fonds de Solidarit? FTQ and whose mission it is to invest in companies engaged in the mineral exploration in Quebec.

Gilles Gingras, who sits on the Board of Directors since 2018, has been appointed as Chair of the Board.

Leadership at the management level will be assumed by COO Jean L’Heureux until such time as a permanent CEO can be identified.

Peter Damouni has been appointed as Chair of the corporate governance, nomination and compensation committee; such committee is also composed of Gaston Morin and Gilles Gingras.

Fran?ois Laurin will continue in his role as Chair of the Audit committee, alongside existing audit committee members Guy Chamard and Gilles Gingras.

Mr. Gilles Gingras, newly appointed Chair of the Board of Mason Graphite, commented: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to show my gratitude to Paul Carmel who has led the Corporation through challenging markets and has laid the foundation for a brighter future. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Paul R. Carmel also commented: “The Corporation has a strong board of directors, a strong management team and a very sound balance sheet and the future is indeed bright. I have very much enjoyed my experience with Mason and leave knowing the Corporation is healthy and in good hands.”

About Mason Graphite and the Lac Gu?ret Project

Mason Graphite is a Canadian corporation dedicated to the production and transformation of natural graphite. Its long-term strategy includes the development of value-added products, notably for green technologies like transport electrification. The Corporation also owns 100% of the rights to the Lac Gu?ret graphite deposit, one of the richest in the world. The Corporation is managed by an experienced team cumulating many decades of experience in graphite, covering production, sales, as well as research and development.

