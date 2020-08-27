Uranium Participation Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TSX Trading symbol: U

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2020 - Uranium Participation Corp. ("UPC") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated July 16, 2020 (the "Circular") for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of UPC. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting held earlier today in Toronto are set out below. View PDF version.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Paul J. Bennett 67,199,938 98.93 723,399 1.07 Thomas Hayslett 67,489,960 99.36 433,377 0.64 Jeff Kennedy 60,291,833 88.76 7,631,504 11.24 Garth MacRae 65,855,707 96.96 2,067,630 3.04 Ganpat Mani 67,743,121 99.73 180,216 0.27 Dorothy Sanford 67,765,522 99.77 157,815 0.23

UPC is also pleased to report that the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of UPC for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by directors, as more particularly described in the Circular, was approved.

UPC has provided more details on the results of all matters considered at the Meeting in its Report of Voting Results filed under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

