Uranium Participation Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

23:30 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX Trading symbol: U

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2020 - Uranium Participation Corp. ("UPC") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated July 16, 2020 (the "Circular") for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of UPC. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting held earlier today in Toronto are set out below. View PDF version.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Paul J. Bennett

67,199,938

98.93

723,399

1.07

Thomas Hayslett

67,489,960

99.36

433,377

0.64

Jeff Kennedy

60,291,833

88.76

7,631,504

11.24

Garth MacRae

65,855,707

96.96

2,067,630

3.04

Ganpat Mani

67,743,121

99.73

180,216

0.27

Dorothy Sanford

67,765,522

99.77

157,815

0.23

UPC is also pleased to report that the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of UPC for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by directors, as more particularly described in the Circular, was approved.

UPC has provided more details on the results of all matters considered at the Meeting in its Report of Voting Results filed under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Uranium Participation Corporation
Uranium Participation Corp. is a company that invests substantially all of its assets in uranium oxide in concentrates ("U3O8") and uranium hexafluoride ("UF6") (collectively "uranium"), with the primary investment objective of achieving appreciation in the value of its uranium holdings through increases in the uranium price. UPC provides investors with a unique opportunity to gain exposure to the price of uranium without the resource or project risk associated with investing in a traditional mining company. Additional information about UPC is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on UPC's website at www.uraniumparticipation.com.

SOURCE Uranium Participation Corp.



Contact
David Cates, President & Chief Executive Officer, (416) 979-1991 Ext. 362; Mac McDonald, Chief Financial Officer, (416) 979-1991 Ext. 242
