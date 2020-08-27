Meridius Resources Ltd. Announces Name Change to BMEX Gold Inc. and Appoints Director

Newsfile Vancouver, August 27, 2020 - [1] ("Meridius" or the "Company") announces that effective at the market open on Monday, August 31, 2020, the Company will change its name to "BMEX Gold Inc." and its common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMEX".



The new CUSIP number for the shares of BEMX Gold is 05591K109 and the new ISIN number is CA05591K1093. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change.



The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Verlee Webb to the Board of Directors. Verlee Webb is a mining and securities lawyer with Farris LLP and has been practicing law in the securities industry in Vancouver for over 25 years, including time as in-house counsel in the corporate finance department at a leading Vancouver-based investment banking firm. Verlee brings experience advising public companies in connection with corporate finance matters, securities regulation, mergers & acquisitions, and corporate governance matters. Ms. Webb has also acted as a director and corporate secretary of numerous other TSXV natural resource issuers. Verlee Webb commented "I am excited to join the Board of the Company and look forward to working with the Company through its next stage of development."



Amrik Virk, Chief Executive Officer, commented "Verlee Webb brings to the Board over two decades of expertise in securities law. She will be an integral part of the BMEX Gold"' team as it continues to develop its recently acquired properties in the world-renowned Abitibi Gold region in Quebec."





About Meridius Resources Limited

("BMEX Gold Inc" Effective Monday August 31, 2020 at Market Opening)



Meridius is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdictions of Quebec, Canada. Meridius is currently fully focused on its two projects:

King Tut Project is a wholly owned project that consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5206 hectares

Dunlop Bay Project is a wholly owned project that consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares.

Meridius' common shares trade under the symbol "MRI" on the TSX-V and under the symbol 8M0 on the Frankfurt Exchange. At the market opening, Monday August 31, 2020 the shares will trade under the symbol "BMEX."





On behalf of the Board of Directors, Meridius Resources Ltd.



Amrik Virk

President, Chief Executive Officer/Director







Contact Information



For more information, please contact: Amrik Virk

Tel: (604) 765-9640

Fax: (604) 423-4498

Email: info@meridiusresources.com







Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.



The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:



This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, management assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.



Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.







[1] Frankfurt Exchange: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/meridius-resources-ltd

