Central Timmins Exploration Corp. Announces Name Change to P2 Gold Inc. and Continuation into British Columbia

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2020 - Central Timmins Exploration Corp. ("CTEC" or the "Company") (TSXV: CTEC) is pleased to announce that effective at the open of trading on Monday, August 31, 2020 it will change its name from " Central Timmins Exploration Corp. " to "P2 Gold Inc." (the "Name Change") and, concurrently on August 31, 2020, continue its incorporation from the Canada Business Corporations Act to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Continuation"). In addition, the Company's trading symbol will change from "CTEC" to "PGLD", its new CUSIP will be 744657107 and its new ISIN will be CA7446571076.The Name Change and Continuation were approved by shareholders of the Company pursuant to special resolutions passed at an annual and special meeting of the Company held on August 12, 2020. Common share certificates bearing the previous company name " Central Timmins Exploration Corp. " continue to be valid in the settlement of trades in common shares of P2 Gold Inc.CTEC is an early-stage Canadian junior exploration company focused on precious metals exploration and development.Forward Looking Information: This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, information with respect to the Name Change and Continuation.Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus dated October 4, 2018 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.either the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this releaseSOURCE Central Timmins Exploration Corp. www.centraltimmins.comJoseph Ovsenek, President, CEO and Chairmanjjovsenek@centraltimmins.comTel: +1 (604) 765-3424Chris Hopkins, CFOC.Hopkins@live.caTel: 416 786 9793