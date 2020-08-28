Artemis Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $1,362,500 and Granting of Stock Options

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, Aug. 27, 2020 - Artemis Gold Inc. ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to the terms of an employment agreement between Mr. Nick Campbell and the Company (as previously announced on August 24, 2020) it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to Mr. Campbell for gross proceeds of $1,362,500 (the "Private Placement"). The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement towards advancing its recently acquired Blackwater Gold Project in Central British Columbia, as well as for general working capital.

The Private Placement will result in the Company issuing to Mr. Campbell 250,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $5.45 per Share, representing a 5% premium to the closing market price of the Company on August 27, 2020.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all required regulatory approvals. The Shares issued by the Company in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a 4-month and one day "hold period" as prescribed by applicable securities laws.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,900,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, to directors, officers and employees of the Company.

The Options are exercisable at a price of $5.19 per Share, being the closing Share price of the Company on August 27, 2020 on www.tmxmoney.com, expiring on August 27, 2025.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "potential" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Private Placement, the proceeds and use of proceeds from the Private Placement and the closing of the Private Placement.

