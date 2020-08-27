Green River Gold Corp. Purchases Permitted Placer Rights on the Swift River and Announces the Move of its Retail and Office Operations

Edmonton, August 27, 2020 - Green River Gold Corp. (the "Company") (CNSX:CCR.CN) is excited to announce that it has purchased the placer rights to 177.97 hectares (the "Property") along the Swift River approximately 40 kms East of Quesnel B.C. for $25,400.00 in cash. The placer rights straddle the Swift River and there are active mining permits on one side of the river. A small mechanical mining operation has been active on the Property for the past several years. All infrastructure is in place and it is substantially ready to mine. The Property is contiguous to the 73.96 hectare property that the Company acquired on June 11, 2020. This addition brings the Company's total to seven (7) permitted, rent ready placer mining projects. Below is a current map of the Company's mining claims:



Click Image To View Full Size

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has moved to a new, larger facility located at 3650 Hwy 97 North, in the north end of Quesnel, BC. The Company's retail operations and office space are now housed in an 8,000 square foot commercial/industrial building that it will share with an affiliated private company that manufactures mining equipment. The Company is currently completing construction on its secure gold buying facility which will be located within the same building. The facility sits on a 2-acre lot and has an additional 3000 square feet of office space on the second floor which will provide space for administrative staff, mining consultants and geological consultants.



Click Image To View Full Size

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. acquires and develops placer mining claims and mineral claims. The Company also distributes mining supplies and equipment from a retail facility in Quesnel, British Columbia.

The Company controls a 100% interest in its flagship Fontaine Gold Project. The Fontaine Gold Project includes 565 hectares of placer mining tenures as well as 8,937 hectares of mineral tenures. The Fontaine Gold Project is situated 12 kilometers southwest of Barkerville. The properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Gold Royalties Cariboo Gold Project (formerly Barkerville Gold Mines).

The Company also controls a 100% interest in the Little Swift Placer Gold Project, the Sovereign Placer Gold Project, and the Willow River Placer Gold Project. The Company rents placer claims to placer gold miners for cash rent, in lieu of a royalty.

Green River Gold Corp. also distributes equipment for the placer mining industry from its facility in the heart of the Cariboo mining district in Quesnel, BC.

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.

Mr. Perry Little

President and Chief Executive Officer

780-993-2193

Forward Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumption. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

