Spearmint Engages Ridgeline to Commence a Work Program on the 'Goose' Gold Project Directly Bordering the New Found Gold Discovery in Newfoundland

Vancouver, August 28, 2020 - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Ridgeline Exploration Services Inc. for a planned work program on the 100% owned 'Goose' Gold Project directly bordering the discovery made by New Found Gold. New Found Gold had recent drill intercepts of 92.9 g/t Au over 19.0m, which was one of the best drill intercepts globally in 2020. Spearmint's 'Goose' Gold Project is the closest property to the New Found Gold discovery (see map). In a recent news release announced on August 17, 2020, New Found Gold has commenced a 100,000-meter drill program on its Queensway project. The Trans-Canada Highway runs just south of the 'Goose' Project providing year-round access. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated "We are excited to have engaged Ridgeline for our planned phase one work program on this highly prospective gold project in Newfoundland directly bordering the recent discovery by New Found Gold. The fact that New Found Gold has just commenced a 100,000-meter drill program to build upon its world class discovery demonstrates the tremendous potential of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. Spearmint is well-funded for, and plans to be underway with work programs on multiple projects shortly including the Perron-East Gold project in Quebec as well as a drill program on our Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada. We are also expecting to receive results from the BC Hammernose Gold Project work program in the coming weeks. Spearmint will be very active in September."





Spearmint 'Goose' Gold Project

Mr. Greg Thomson, P.Geo., a director of Spearmint and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained within this news release.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include the 'Goose' Gold project consisting of 185 acres directly bordering New Found Gold Corp. as well as the 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where Spearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1670 ppm Li; the 'Escape Lake North' PGM Project in Ontario consisting of ~4,000 contiguous acres directly bordering Clean Air Metals Inc.; the Case Lake South Cesium Prospect in Ontario consisting of ~5,000 contiguous acres directly bordering Power Metals Corp.'s Case Lake Cesium Property; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium Prospect in Ontario consisting of approximately 4,700 contiguous acres directly bordering New Age Metals flagship River Valley Platinum Group Metals (PGM) project; the Carscallen West Gold Project in Ontario consisting of a ~2500 contiguous acres in the direct vicinity to Melkior Resources Inc.; the Perron-East Gold Prospects consisting of 5 mineral claim blocks covering 11,608 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron property and past-producing Normetal mine; and the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospect' comprising of 15,493 contiguous acres directly bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project.

Spearmint's current projects also include a portfolio of prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of five separate claims blocks totaling 8,265 acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 6,805 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd, and the 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package of 1,053 acres in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp., as well as the recent acquisition of the 4,980 acre 'Prickle' property bordering Brixton Metals Corp..

Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Safari' Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in North-Central BC, and the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 8,685 acres directly bordering Westhaven Gold Corp.'s Shovelnose Property in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt located in Southern British Columbia, Canada.

