Freeman Gold Awards 5000 Metre Diamond Drill Program to Major Drilling America

Vancouver, August 28, 2020 - Freeman Gold Corp. (CSE: FMAN) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Major Drilling America Inc ("Major") has been awarded the diamond drill contract for its 100% owned Lemhi Gold project ("Lemhi" or the "Project") located in Idaho, USA. The drill program consists of 5,000 metres of diamond drilling designed to twin a portion of historical drill holes within the known mineralized material. This is intended to confirm historical data and allow the use of over 355 historical drill holes in a National Instrument resource estimate. The drill program shall also include infill drilling within the known mineralized orebody to increase confidence and maximize the ounce count. Drill results will be used to complete a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate for Lemhi, scheduled to be released after the completion of the drill program.

Will Randall, President & CEO of Freeman Gold, commented, "We are pleased to have Major working with us on Lemhi. They bring experience and size which will allow us to ensure on schedule drilling and the ability to increase drill rigs in a short time frame. The first rig is to be on the property during the first week of September 2020, which puts us right on schedule."

The drill contract is for a minimum of 10,000 feet. Drilling will take place in two shifts over 24 hours to maximize daily footage and reduce associated costs. Drilling is anticipated to commence on September 6th, 2020, as per the signed agreement.

Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property. The Lemhi project comprises 30 square kilometers of highly prospective land. The mineralization at the Lemhi project consists of shallow, near surface primarily oxide gold mineralization that has seen over 355 drill holes but remains open at depth and along strike and in most directions. The Company is working towards de-risking the asset and a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate as a result of both brownfields and greenfields exploration. The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geol., the VP Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

William Randall, President & CEO of Freeman Gold

