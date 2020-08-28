Aftermath Silver Increases Private Placement to $15.6-Million

Vancouver, August 28, 2020 - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQB: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath") is pleased to announce that it is increasing its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see News Release #10, dated August 26, 2020) from 19,250,000 shares to 24,000,000 shares at a price of $0.65 per share.

Mr. Eric Sprott will increase his investment in the financing in order to hold approximately 19.9% of Aftermath issued and outstanding Common Shares, post-closing.

The private placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the securities will be subject to a four month and one day hold period under securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for exploration of the Berenguela silver-copper project in Peru, and the Challacollo and Cachinal silver-gold projects in Chile, and for general working capital and business development.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd

Aftermath Silver Ltd. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver, and aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition, and development of quality silver projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of exploration and development.

