Mako Mining Receives Shareholder Approval for Amendments to its Articles

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV: MKO) (OTCQX: MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the shareholders of the Company today approved certain amendments to the Company's articles (the "Articles") in order to bring them in line with the current provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and good corporate governance practices, and to add a requirement for advance notice in connection with the election of directors ("Advance Notice Provisions"). Shareholders also approved all other business put before them at the meeting, as disclosed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated July 13, 2020.

The purpose of the Advance Notice Provisions is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with direction on the procedure for shareholder nomination of directors. The Advance Notice Provisions are the framework pursuant to which the Company fixes a deadline by which holders of record of common shares must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and set forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the nomination notice to be in proper written form. The Advance Notice Provisions in the Articles supersede the Advance Notice Policy of the Company previously adopted by the Board.

A copy of the amended Articles can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and a blackline of the amendments can be found at Appendix "B" to the Company's Management Information Circular available on SEDAR.

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration firm. The Company is developing its high-grade San Albino gold project in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. Mako's primary objective is to bring San Albino into production quickly and efficiently, while continuing exploration of prospective targets in Nicaragua.

Forward-Looking Information: Some of the statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is based on the Company's plans and certain expectations and assumptions, including obtaining final approval for the amendments to the Company's Articles from the TSX Venture Exchange; bringing San Albino into production quickly and efficiently. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, that the Company does not receive the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for any reason; that the Company is not successful in advancing San Albino and such other risk factors as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof, based on information currently available and is included for the purposes of providing investors with the Company's expectations regarding the amendments to its Articles, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Mako does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

