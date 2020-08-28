Honey Badger Exploration Announces Grant of Stock Options

Toronto, August 28, 2020 - Honey Badger Exploration Inc. (TSXV: TUF) ("Honey Badger" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company allowing for the acquisition of up to, in the aggregate, 3,750,000 shares of the Company. The grant is a result of the Company's recent changes and additions to the management team (see news releases of July 23, 2020 and August 24, 2020) and is pursuant and subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's existing stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.06 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and all regulatory approvals.

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc.

Honey Badger is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with properties in Quebec and Ontario including an interest in the Thunder Bay Cobalt-Silver Project. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TUF".

