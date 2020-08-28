Pistol Bay Grants Options

Vancouver, August 28, 2020 - Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (TSXV:PST) (Frankfurt:OQS2) (OTC:SLTFF) ("Pistol Bay" or the "Company") 1 announces that pursuant to its stock option plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees to purchase a total of 2,750,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company, exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.05 per share.

About Pistol Bay Mining Inc.

Pistol Bay Mining Inc. is a diversified Junior Canadian Mineral Exploration Company with a focus on zinc and base metal properties in North America. The company is also actively pursuing the right opportunity in other resources to enhance shareholders value. For additional information please visit the Company website at www.pistolbaymininginc.com or contact Charles Desjardins at pistolbaymining@gmail.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Pistol Bay Mining Inc.

Charles Desjardins,

President and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning of the Company's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

