Fabled Copper Corp. Announces Reliance Upon Interim Financial Statement Filing Exemption

Vancouver, August 28, 2020 - Fabled Copper Corp. (TSXV:FCO.V) ("Fabled" or the "Company") is providing an update on the status of the filing of its interim financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the interim period ended June 30, 2020.

The British Columbia Securities Commission has enacted BC Instrument 51-517 ("BCI 51-517") which allows for a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings required to be made on or prior to August 31, 2020. The Company will be relying on this extension and on the temporary exemption of its Group A filings pursuant to BCI 51-517 in respect to the following provisions:

- the requirement to file interim financial statements for the six month period ended June 30, 2020 (the "Financial Statements") within 60 days of the end of the interim period as required by section 4.4(b) of NI 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Requirements ("NI 51-102");

- the requirement to file management discussion and analysis for the period covered by the Financial Statements within 60 days of the end of the interim period year end as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; and

- the requirement to file certifications of the Financial Statements pursuant to section 5.1 of National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

The Company has experienced delays in preparing such documents due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in place in British Columbia. The Company continues to work on such interim filings and expects to make the above mentioned filings before October 15, 2020.

The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company reports that the only material business developments since the filing of the Companys interim financial statements for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 can be found in the Company's news releases dated July 15, 2020 and August 14, 2020 as filed on SEDAR. Except as disclosed in this news release, there have been no material developments in respect of the Company that have occurred since July 15, 2020 being the date of the last filed interim financial statements.

About Fabled

On July 15, 2020, Fabled announced that it has entered into a letter of intent for a proposed transaction under which Fabled will be granted the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Maria silver-gold mine in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. In addition, Fabled has existing copper properties, Muskwa and ChurchKey, located in Northern British Columbia.

