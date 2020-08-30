Jervois Environmental, Social and Governance Updates

31 August 2020 - Jervois Mining Ltd. (the "Company" or "Jervois") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) recognises that our financial and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") performance are intrinsically linked. As our company evolves and grows, we have committed to continuous improvement including through the progressive integration of material ESG matters within our business and governance. Jervois has undertaken a review of its ESG regime and is working towards implementing new policies and standards to ensure Jervois continues to act as a responsible corporate citizen in the multiple jurisdictions in which it operates.

An outcome of the review is the attached new Sustainability Policy which highlights our commitments to the environment, our employees, our communities and our investors.

Integral to achieving the objectives of the Sustainability Policy, the Company is developing a Sustainability Standard that will be used internally at both the corporate and project level. The Standard will support tangible, measurable and continuous improvements in our sustainability performance while ensuring that we continue to proactively manage prevailing and emerging ESG risks and opportunities.

Within the ESG review, the Company has additionally adopted a new Vision, Mission and Values statement to encapsulate who Jervois is, what we aim to achieve and how we will achieve it.

Our vision is a world transformed by the mass adoption of electric vehicles.

Our mission is to become a leading supplier of responsibly-sourced battery minerals products and to provide secure supply to customers.

Three core values provide the foundation for how we operate, collaborate, engage and unite in our work.

- Responsibility: We are responsible, as a company and as individuals. - Integrity: We earn and sustain the trust and respect of our stakeholders. - Accountability: We strive to transparently measure, share, deliver and own results.

Ultimately, we aim to make a positive, meaningful difference in the lives of our customers, our people, our investors, our partners and our stakeholders including local host communities and countries.

Jervois is excited to be applying these policies at its 100% owned Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO"), where development of a comprehensive Environmental Impact Statement served as the basis for current project approvals by United States regulators. At site over US$20 million has been invested on water treatment and environmental management systems, an amount that is unprecedented for a project of this relatively small scale and footprint, at this early stage of development. At ICO, Jervois will set a new standard of industry environmental stewardship.

Jervois's ESG Committee will comprise the Executive General Management team and will be Co-Chaired by Bryce Crocker, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr Jennifer Hinton, whom will take on additional responsibilities as Head of ESG at Jervois, to complement her current role as Uganda Country Head. Dr Hinton has a Ph.D in Mining Engineering and is a former adviser to the United Nations and World Bank.

On behalf of Jervois Mining Ltd.,

Bryce Crocker, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts: Media:

Bryce Crocker Nathan Ryan

Chief Executive Officer NWR Communications

bcrocker@jervoismining.com.au nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Mob: +61 420 582 887

SUSTAINABILITY POLICY

Jervois believes that progress towards sustainable development requires commitment at all levels. Commitment to integrating sustainability objectives into all aspects of our business and its governance. Commitment to strict compliance with all governing laws and responsible, ethical practices. And commitment to foster a culture of sustainability in our employees, contractors, partners and communities.

As responsible citizens with high standards of integrity and accountability, Jervois will:

- Ensure excellence in environmental stewardship by responsibly, safely and efficiently managing our carbon footprint and all water, tailings and other waste and materials; minimizing impacts on biodiversity, land, air, water and human beings; and reclaiming, rehabilitating and restoring ecosystems. - Adhere to highest standards for health and safety to eliminate fatalities and prevent workplace illnesses, accidents and serious injuries through consistent, accountable leadership and by providing every worker with the resources, knowledge, skills and individual responsibility needed to work safely every day. - Create inclusive, supportive and fair working conditions by acting intentionally to ensure our employees, community members, suppliers and other stakeholders are treated with dignity and respect; by creating diverse, safe and welcoming working environments; and by integrating human rights and fair labour practices in both principle and practice at all levels. - Forge meaningful, trusting and valued relationships with communities, governments and partners where we operate through inclusive, transparent and open engagement and commitments to fairness, justice and human rights. - Generate tangible socio-economic benefits in communities where we operate, particularly for women, youth, indigenous peoples and disadvantaged groups, through strategies to help respond to development priorities and increase local opportunities for employment, procurement of goods and services and research, training and skills development. - Foster responsible, ethical supply chains through zero tolerance for child labour, forced labour and conflict in our supply chains; requirements for transparent, responsible sourcing by our suppliers; and ethical supply and use of our products. - Swiftly and systematically manage and respond to opportunities and risks at corporate- and project-level, including emerging development opportunities and risks related to climate change, human rights and supply chains. - Deliver through good governance including by monitoring and transparently reporting on our performance; maintaining accessible, fair and confidential grievance and whistleblower mechanisms; aligning our policies, standards and procedures with key international codes, principles and initiatives; and fulfilling our commitments to transparency, fair and ethical business practices and zero harm.

Signed: Bryce Crocker, CEO

21 August 2020

Disclosure required for TSX-V Regulations

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to ESG policies, objectives and reporting, the reliability of third-party information, and certain other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.