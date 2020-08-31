Vertical Exploration's Partner Wollammo Makes Significant Progress Towards Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) Approval for St-Onge Wollastonite

VANCOUVER, August 31, 2020 - VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical "or "the Company") is pleased to provide a further update regarding registration of its high-quality St-Onge Wollastonite for use as an approved supplement for both the Canadian agricultural and cannabis/hemp industries (see February 11th, 2020 press release).

Vertical's distribution partner, Wollammo Distribution Inc. (Wollammo), has made significant progress towards registration of Vertical's St-Onge Wollastonite as a Supplement under the Fertilizer Act established by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Wollammo staff have now moved into a new updated facility in Delta, British Columbia that will be used to process, bag and distribute the Wollammo Wollastonite product across North America. Wollammo staff, with the ongoing guidance of Ms. Niki Nickel, Compliance Manager, QA, believe the new facility will comply with all required CFIA standards and anticipates moving through to the final inspection stage over the next 60-90 days.

Wollammo's compliance data shows that the St-Onge Wollastonite improves soil structure, supports plant growth and improves crop yields which are characteristics defined by CFIA as supplements under the Canadian Fertilizers Act and Regulations. Agriculture Canada Standards have been consolidated into the Safe Foods for Canada Act SOR 2018-108, which also includes related and consequential amendments to Section 88 of the Fertilizer Act and to Section 103 of the CFIA Act. Supplements registered under CFIA are therefore included in the Safe Foods for Canada Act, and can be used for Farm, Lawn and Garden uses.

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO of Vertical Exploration Inc., commented: "I'm happy to report that, despite the unfortunate delays caused by the ongoing pandemic, our key distribution partner Wollammo has continued to work diligently to seek full approval for Vertical's Wollastonite under the Canadian Fertilizer Act established by CFIA. The Wollammo team has followed all the required pandemic protocols during this test marketing phase and continues to receive significant interest from a range of established cannabis and agricultural producers, confirming our view that the St-Onge Wollastonite has the high quality characteristics that a wide range of companies are looking for in a premium natural supplement."

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

