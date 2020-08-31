Xander Retains Orix Geoscience Inc. for Val d'Or East Senneville Properties with Over 90 Sq. Kms of Contiguous Mining Claims

August 31, 2020 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) ("Xander" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Orix Geoscience Inc. has been retained to work collaboratively with Xander's industry teams to compile pertinent geological information and interpretation of the Val d'Or East Senneville Claims that comprises of over 90 sq. Km's and is in close proximity to QMX, contiguous to Probe Metals and contiguous to Monarch Gold's new Gold discoveries.

Orix Geoscience has been retained to identify and compile information related specifically to Gold exploration, historical maps and figures that contain key geological information, while building a 2D compilation geo-referencing and digitizing priority maps which highlight Senneville's Gold potential.



Click Image To View Full Size

Rodney Ireland, CEO states," We are pleased to have a highly respected company like Orix Geoscience working with Xander Resources to help prioritize areas to target for Gold exploration."

About Orix Geoscience Inc.:

Orix Geoscience Inc. (Orix) is a leading geological firm that partners with exploration and mining companies. This partnership provides access to a strong technical team that supplements our client's internal workforce. Orix has offices in Toronto, Sudbury, and Winnipeg with a multi-faceted team that provides support for both Canadian and international projects focusing on data collection, interpretation, and project management. We specialize in compiling, interpreting, and modeling large datasets and work closely with our clients to generate targets and execute field programs. We also specialize in cleaning and reorganizing large data sets.

About Xander Resources:

Xander Resources is a junior exploration firm focused on developing accretive Gold properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Province of Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rodney Ireland, CEO

Tel: (226) 257-8994

Email: info@xanderresources.ca

Website: www.xanderresources.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.