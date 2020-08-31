Discovery Harbour Describes Drilling Targets Submitted for Permitting

Vancouver, August 31, 2020 - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") is pleased to provide a detailed description of targets for the 10 drill sites in five separate mineralized areas. Further to the Company's June 3, 2020 press release, it has submitted an Exploration Plan of Operations (the "Plan") to the United States Forest Service ("USFS") to advance the Company's planned drill program at the Caldera gold project, which lies in a fertile gold region at the intersection of the Walker Lane and Northumberland Gold Belts northwest of Tonopah, Nevada.

Mark Fields, the Company's President and CEO, states, "Our plan is to drill 100 to 300 metres deeper than any previous drilling for which we have records on the Caldera gold project. We have selected 10 targets from no less than 33 targets within five of the eight distinct gold mineralized areas at Caldera. Figure 1 outlines the locations of the 10 drill sites (A through J), each having the potential to deliver a significant high grade intercept. Our recent financing provides us with the funds required for our drill program which we expect to undertake this fall."

TEN DRILL SITES SUBMITTED FOR PERMITTING





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1559/62795_258fa65f74196aad_001full.jpg

Mr. Fields continues, "Figure 2 to is a conceptual construction of historical drill results and, based on the data we have compiled and developed, is our interpretation of where high-grade gold mineralization is thought to exist. This is the discovery opportunity provided by drilling deeper. We believe the high-grade gold occurrences historically drilled at or near surface were deposited by a deeper low sulphidation epithermal gold system. All of the data we have analyzed also support our theory that the gold system is intact."

CONCEPTUAL ADARA-GEMINA SCHEMATIC CROSS SECTION







Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1559/62795_258fa65f74196aad_002full.jpg

Note that the average historical drill hole was less than 100 metres of vertical depth, and the deepest hole, 194 metres of vertical depth. Discovery Harbour will be first company to test potential for the boiling zone, typically found at approximately 300+ metres depth, where precious metals come out of solution.

Drill Targets

The five (of eight) mineralized areas (Adara, Calista, Darius, Faustus and Gemina) selected for drill site permitting were described in detail in our January 9, February 10 and March 4, 2020 Company news releases. This news release in turn describes the specific targets which will be tested from each drill site.

The key features which were evaluated to choose each of the sites for which the drill permit application was made were:

Historical shallow drill intercepts (select high-grade historic intercept locations shown in Figure 3) complemented with rock and soil sampling;

Historical old shafts and pits;

The dominant north to northwest structural control to mineralization on the Caldera property, with consideration also given to possible cross cutting northeast structures;

Alteration with particular attention being given to silicification and chalcedony, alteration styles which are often associated with gold mineralization;

Pathfinder elements, with a focus on arsenic, antimony and mercury as these elements typically are transported higher in the low sulphidation epithermal system while gold and silver minerals are deposited deeper in the mineralizing system;

Mineral textures which provide an indication of the location in the low sulphidation epithermal gold system.

Drill Site Target Highlights A Strong continuous structure characterized by strong alteration, numerous old workings with rock samples including assays of 8.2, 4.9, 15.6, 3.3 and 8.2 grams/tonne ("g/t") gold with a high silver ratio, historical drilling consistently intersected low grade mineralization indicative that this target is within the gold mineralized system. B Gold and silver plus arsenic, mercury soil anomalies coincident with northwesterly structure, prominent regional linear, previously untested by drilling. C Good gold and silver soil anomalies coincident with bladed silica after calcite mineral textures supportive of gold system intact below surface, rock samples include assays of 4.1 g/t gold. D Good sheeted stringer veins, strong silica alteration, poor rock exposure, historical drillholes include 6.1m@7.36 g/t gold and 3.0m@5.14 g/t gold. E Rock samples from old workings include 48.9 and 22.4 g/t gold, historical drilling includes 7.6m@4.45 g/t gold. F At intersection of 2 structures, broad zone of quartz and chalcedony alteration, rock samples include 36.9 and 14.5 g/t gold and a further 9 rock samples greater than 2 g/t gold, historical drillholes include 7.6m@8.33 g/t gold, 3.0m@2.75 g/t gold G Rock sample assays continuously anomalous along 500 metre structure, 5 rock samples greater than 10 g/t gold and a further 16 samples greater than 2 g/t gold, structural inflection prospective for gold deposition. H Various old workings and historic small scale mining, rock samples include assays of 65.5 and 9.6 g/t gold with anomalous silver, arsenic and antimony, historical drillholes include 6.1m@3.97 g/t gold. I,J Historical drill holes include 2.2m@22.4 g/t gold, (which ended in mineralization at 45.7m), 3.0m@37.92 g/t gold, 1.5 m@9.03 g/t gold and numerous old workings, locations provide flexibility subject to permitting.

A detailed description of each drill target is provided in Appendix A.

HISTORICAL DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS







Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1559/62795_258fa65f74196aad_003full.jpg

The Company commenced the drill permitting process late last year. Since then, it has selected the specific drill sites and engaged Nevada contractors to conduct the baseline studies necessary for the environmental impact analyses required under the Plan, which has been submitted to the USFS for required regulatory review. Future drilling is subject to USFS review and approval as well as approvals of other regulatory agencies.

Discovery Harbour's 100%-optioned Caldera property was generated by Don Merrick and John Zimmerman of Genesis Gold Corporation, a private Utah company specializing in gold exploration in the Western United States (www.genesisgoldcorp.com), the foundation of which are the claims first staked by Zsolt Rosta.

Mark Fields, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for Discovery Harbour as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.discoveryharbour.com.

APPENDIX A

DETAILED DESCRIPTIONS OF CALDERA DRILL SITE TARGETS

Calista (Drill Site "A")

The Calista area contains three vein target trends, oriented northwest at 300° strike, defined by historic prospecting pits, underground workings and multi-gram gold in surface samples. The structure extends in excess of 1.5km. Historical shallow drilling (10 holes, ranging in vertical depth from 104 metres to 194 metres ("m") in this area intersected anomalous gold, but the structures remain largely untested. The Calista area structures are strongly developed with a long strike extent, significant alteration, and associated high grade rock samples.

In order to facilitate the permitting procedure, Discovery Harbour has elected to apply for only the most easily accessible target requiring minimal road preparation within the Calista area, which is shown as "A" in Figure 1 above.

In the immediate vicinity of "A" the following results supported its selection for drilling:

Historical drill holes all intersected low grade gold mineralization, indicative of the gold bearing system in this area of the Caldera property;

Drill hole GN97-3 intersected 3.3 m@3.19 g/t gold ("Au"), from 43.9-47.0m;

Rock results from old workings and exposures include the following gold and silver assays: 8.2g/t Au, 4.93 g/t Au and 72 g/t silver ("Ag"), 15.6 g/t Au and 448 g/t Ag, 3.325 g/t Au and 203 g/t Ag, 2.98 g/t Au and 145 g/t Ag, 8.22 g/t Au and 217 g/t Ag.

The high silver ratio is an additional interesting and promising aspect of this target;

Historical soil sampling had anomalous gold;

The strong, continuous structure is often comprised of silicified fault breccia material.

Darius (Drill Sites "B" and "C")

The Darius area contains a total of eight targets. There are a number of structural trends that, in contrast to the Calista area, trend more northerly at approximately 340 degrees.

Application has been made for a permit to drill two sites in the Darius area, shown as "B" and "C" in Figure 1 above.

In the immediate vicinity of "B" the following results supported its selection for drilling:

No historical drill holes. Two historical vertical drill holes in the area would not have tested this target, so that the target is untested by any historical drilling;

There is minimal outcrop in the area. One rock sample did assay 6.24 g/t Au;

Soil sampling had anomalous Au, Ag, as well as arsenic and mercury that were coincident with mapped structure in this area;

Of particular interest is that the anomalous Au, Ag in soils corresponds to bladed silica after calcite, a mineral texture supportive of the gold system being intact below surface.

In the immediate vicinity of "C" the following results supported its selection for drilling:

There is minimal outcrop in the area. One rock sample did assay 4.13 g/t Au;

Soil sampling had a long anomalous Au anomaly, as well as arsenic, antimony and mercury;

As with target "B", the anomalous Au, Ag in soils corresponds to bladed silica after calcite, a mineral texture supportive of the gold system being intact below surface.

Faustus (Drill Sites "D" and "E")

The Faustus area contains three targets. Targets within this area demonstrate two contrasting structural trends, one being northwesterly and the other northerly. The Faustus area also marks the southeast extent of a regional magnetic low that underlies much of the Caldera property, which Discovery Harbour has interpreted to represent the alteration zone associated with the low-sulphidation epithermal system.

Application has been made for a permit to drill two sites in the Faustus area, shown as "D" and "E" on Figure 1 above.

In the immediate vicinity of "D" the following results supported its selection for drilling:

Drill Site Target Drill Hole Best Intercept Results D EG-26 6.1m @ 7.36 g/t Au, from 21.3-27.4m D EG-33 3.0m @ 5.14 g/t Au, from 9.1-12.2m

Note: Historical drilling was reverse circulation with five-foot sample intervals.

Poor outcrop exposure has limited any rock sampling;

Soil sampling had anomalous gold and antimony.

Sheeted stringer veins indicative of a mineralizing system.

Strong silica alteration, an alteration style often associated with gold mineralization.

In the immediate vicinity of "E" the following results supported its selection for drilling:

A historical drill hole intersected 7.6m @4.45 g/t Au from 33.5-41.1m;

Rock sample results included the following: 48.9 g/t Au, 22.37 g/t Au, and another with 43 g/t Au with anomalous silver, arsenic and antimony;

Soil sampling had anomalous Au, supported by the pathfinder elements arsenic, antimony and mercury;

Gemina (Drill Sites "F" and "G")

The Gemina area is typical of a number of the defined target areas in that it possesses numerous targets based on historical workings, well defined structural zones and strongly anomalous gold results in shallow drill holes. Gemina's six targets are over a notably long strike length that has been defined through exposures and previous drilling. The alteration zone associated with the structures is broad, characterized by a combination of quartz and chalcedony at various locations.

Application has been made for a permit to drill two sites in the Gemina area, shown as "F" and "G" in Figure 1 above.

In the immediate vicinity of "F" the following results supported its selection for drilling:

Highlights of the historical drilling include the following:

Drill Site Target Drill Hole Best Intercept Results F CD07-2 3.0m @ 2.75 g/t Au, from 19.8-22.9m F CD07-3 6.1m @ 0.99 g/t Au, from 76.2-82.3m F GW-10 7.6m @ 8.33 g/t Au, from 25.9-33.5m

Note: Historical drilling was reverse circulation with five-foot sample intervals.

Rock sampling results have produced numerous high grade assays, including 36.9 g/t and 14.5 g/t Au and a further 9 samples over 2 g/t Au;

Soil sampling had anomalous gold, silver and the pathfinder elements arsenic and antimony;

The targets lie at intersection of 2 structures, which is an area that could be particularly prospective for mineralization;

There is a broad zone of quartz and chalcedony alteration.

In the immediate vicinity of "G" the following results supported its selection for drilling:

A historical drillhole intersected 10.7m@ 1.09 g/t Au from 84.8 to 95.5m;

Numerous rocks samples have been taken along the existing structure which are anomalous. The assays include 21.4 g/t, 19.3 g/t, 16.5 g/t, 15.2 g/t and 10.0 g/t Au and a further 16 samples over 2 g/t Au;

Soil sampling had anomalous gold, silver and the pathfinder elements arsenic and antimony;

The structure inflects here, which is often an area prospective for gold deposition;

The mapped structure in this area is 500m long;

The high silver ratio is an additional interesting and promising aspect of this target.

Adara (Drill Sites "H", "I" and "J")

The Adara area contains eight targets and includes the historic Golden King Mine. Historical drilling intersected sporadic high-grade shallow intercepts which are interpreted to be associated with west to northwest trending structures.

Application has been made for a permit to drill three sites in the Adara area, shown as "H"," "I and "J" in Figure 1 above. "I" and "J" are alternate sites to provide flexibility in the permitting process as the same target can be tested from either site.

In the immediate vicinity of "H" the following results supported its selection for drilling:

A historical drillhole intersected 6.1m@ 3.97 g/t Au from 13.6 to 19.7m;

Rock sampling results include assays of 9.63 g/t Au, and 65.5 g/t Au with anomalous silver, arsenic and antimony;

Soil sampling had anomalous gold;

Abundance of old workings and the historic Golden King mine, such that the cumulative data makes this an interesting target.

In the immediate vicinity of "I" and "J" the following results supported its selection for drilling:

Highlights of the historical drilling include the following:

Drill Site Target Drill Hole Best Intercept Results I, J GW-5 1.5m @ 0.69 g/t Au, from 51.8-53.3m and

3.0m @ 37.92 g/t Au, from 102.1-105.2m I,J GKL-16 12.2m @ 0.48 g/t Au, from 79.2-91.4m and

6.1m @ 1.44 g/t Au, from 103.6-109.7m I,J EMC-14 6.1m @ 4.11 g/t Au, from 13.7-19.8m I,J EMC-8 2.2m @ 22.4 g/t Au, from 43.5-45.7m

(EOH, Ended in Mineralization) I,J CD07-24 1.5m @ 9.03 g/t Au, from 22.9-24.4m

Note: Historical drilling was reverse circulation with five-foot sample intervals.

Rock sampling assay results included 58 g/t Au;

Soil sampling had anomalous gold, silver and one area of anomalous mercury;

There is an apparent bent portion of the structural development here, which is often an area prospective for gold deposition;

The alteration in this area is chalcedony, a promising indication for gold mineralization;

Abundance of old workings and the historic Golden King mine, such that the cumulative data makes this an interesting target.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62795