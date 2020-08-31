Volt Announces Name Change to Supernova Metals Corp.

August 31, 2020 - Vancouver, B.C. - Volt Energy Corp. ("VOLT") (TSXV:VOLT) (Frankfurt:A1S.F) (OTC:ABETF) is pleased to announce that the Company will change its name from Volt Energy Corp. to Supernova Metals Corp. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, to better reflect its primary corporate focus of acquiring highly prospective precious metals exploration targets, that can be drilled with modest capital expenditures.

The Company's trading symbol will change to "SUPR" on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and will remain as "A1S.F" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and as "ABETF" on the OTC Pink sheets. The CUSIP number for the Company's common shares is 86846F103 and ISIN is CA86846F1036.

The Company has been advised by the TSXV that the shares will trade under the new name effective at the opening of trading on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

