Silk Energy Obtains Approval from the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Toronto, August 31, 2020 - Silk Energy Limited (CSE: SILK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received approval from the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan (the "Government Approval") for the transfer of ownership of UnionField Group ("UnionField") to the Company's wholly-owned Norwegian subsidiary, Silk Energy AS ("Silk AS").

The Government Approval was received following delays caused by the global pandemic related to COVID-19 that resulted also in a State of Emergency being declared in Kazakhstan commencing in March 2020 and various stages of quarantine that followed.

The Government Approval (No 04-11/13533/14113) allows the Company to now focus on completing all necessary steps toward listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

The first drilling target after listing will be the Salken Prospect to the East of the 6,500 square kilometre license area. In the Competent Persons Report completed by McDaniel & Associates, they ascribed Salken with mean unrisked prospective resources of 66.432 million barrels, a low case of 10 million barrels and a high case of 145 million barrels.

Background

Silk Energy Limited is a Canadian resource company focused on the identification and exploration of oil and gas assets in Kazakhstan. Its particular focus is the Ustyurt Property for which an exploration license has been granted to a Kazakhstani limited liability partnership (the "LLP") with two limited partners, each of whom holds a 50% participating interest: KazMunayGas National Company JSC, Kazakhstan's state-owned leading vertically integrated oil and gas company, and UnionField, a British Virgin Islands company.

Silk AS has contracted to purchase all of the shares of UnionField from Right Way Ltd. (the "Vendor") through issue of a US $21 million convertible debenture, which bears interest at a rate of 6%, and the assumption of responsibility for funding UnionField's contributions to the LLP. These arrangements are described in further detail in the Company's news release dated April 27, 2020.

