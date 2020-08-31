Goldsource Confirms No Undisclosed Material Information

Vancouver, August 31, 2020 - Goldsource Mines Ltd. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQB: GXSFF) (FSE: G5M) ("Goldsource" or the "Company"), at the request of the Market Surveillance group of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, advises that the Company is not aware of any material undisclosed information that may be contributing to the level of trading activity of its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.
ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.
Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian resource company working aggressively to develop its advanced-stage, 100%-owned Eagle Mountain saprolite and hard-rock gold project in Guyana, South America. From 2016 to 2017, through a gravity pilot plant initiative, the Company completed testing on gravity-only gold production and both dry and wet mining open-pit techniques. Goldsource is now focused on expanding gold resources and delivering subsequent studies for decision-making on a large-scale gold production at Eagle Mountain. Goldsource is led by an experienced management team, proven in making exploration discoveries and in project construction.
