Goldsource Confirms No Undisclosed Material Information

18:47 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, August 31, 2020 - Goldsource Mines Ltd. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQB: GXSFF) (FSE: G5M) ("Goldsource" or the "Company"), at the request of the Market Surveillance group of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, advises that the Company is not aware of any material undisclosed information that may be contributing to the level of trading activity of its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian resource company working aggressively to develop its advanced-stage, 100%-owned Eagle Mountain saprolite and hard-rock gold project in Guyana, South America. From 2016 to 2017, through a gravity pilot plant initiative, the Company completed testing on gravity-only gold production and both dry and wet mining open-pit techniques. Goldsource is now focused on expanding gold resources and delivering subsequent studies for decision-making on a large-scale gold production at Eagle Mountain. Goldsource is led by an experienced management team, proven in making exploration discoveries and in project construction.

Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos
President
Goldsource Mines Inc.

For Further Information:

Goldsource Mines Inc.
Contact: Yannis Tsitos, President
Jacy Zerb, Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 (604) 694-1760
Fax: +1 (604) 357-1313
Toll Free: 1-866-691-1760 (Canada & USA)
Email: info@goldsourcemines.com
Website: www.goldsourcemines.com
570 Granville Street, Suite 501
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3P1

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62887


Goldsource Mines Inc.

Goldsource Mines Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0BL56
CA38153U1084
www.goldsourcemines.com
