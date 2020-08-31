Northstar Postpones Quarterly Filing

Vancouver, August 31, 2020 - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), announces that it is relying on the exemption provided in Ontario Instrument 51-505 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with Deadlines during the Period from June 2 to August 31, 2020 (and similar exemptions provided by other Canadian securities regulators) (the "Ontario Instrument") to postpone the filing of the following continuous disclosure documents (collectively, the "Documents"):

the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2020 and related certifications; and

the Company's MD&A for the year ended April 30, 2020.

The Ontario Instrument provides the Company with an additional 45 days from the deadlines otherwise applicable under Ontario securities laws to make the respective filings (the "Extension Period"). Until the Company has filed the Documents, members of the Company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout reflecting the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207. The Company expects to file the Documents on or before September 9, 2020. There have been no material business developments since the date of the last condensed interim financial statements of the Company, filed on April 9, 2020 which have not otherwise been disclosed on SEDAR www.sedar.com.

About NorthStar Gold Corp.

Prior to going public on the CSE on January 2, 2020 by way of a $3 million Initial Public Offering, Northstar operated for the past 11 years as a private company focused primarily on gold exploration in the prolific Kirkland Lake District in northeastern Ontario (>24.5 million ounces gold produced from 7 mines since 1915). During this time, the Company raised nearly $7 million to acquire and advance 3-100% owned gold and base-metal properties in the Kirkland Lake region. The Company's flagship property is the 100% owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine. Northstar has an accomplished Board, Special Advisor and Management Group comprised of professionals highly experienced in exploration, mining, finance and investment banking on a global basis.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

(604) 617-8191

bfowler@northstargoldcorp.co

For further information, please contact:

Derek Wood

Conduit IR

(403) 200-3569

dwood@conduitir.com

