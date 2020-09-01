Cascadero Clarifies Ecclestone Resignation

North Vancouver, August 31, 2020 - Cascadero Copper Corp. (TSXV: CCD) (the "Company") clarifies the resignation and role of Mr. Ecclestone.

Clarification of Mr. Ecclestone's Continuing Role as a Non-Executive Director of the Company

As previously announced by the Company, Mr. Ecclestone had sent notice to the Board on August 19, 2020, indicating that he was "… resigning as CEO of Cascadero Copper, with immediate effect, whilst retaining my Directorship in a Non-Executive capacity." It is the Board's position that Mr. Ecclestone had resigned as both CEO and President with such notice, as one cannot serve as a "non-executive" director whilst occupying either of those offices. In any event, at a meeting of the Board held on August 24, 2020 in which Mr. Ecclestone participated, in order to remove any ambiguity in this regard, the Board resolved that the offices of CEO and President were vacant and that the Board would continue to oversee day-to-day management of the Company until such time that a successor CEO and President is appointed.

For more information, contact:

Lorne Harder

Director & CFO

Phone: (604) 985-3327

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62934