Cascadero Adopts Advance Notice Policy

North Vancouver, August 31, 2020 - Cascadero Copper Corp. (TSXV: CCD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Advance Notice Policy"), establishing a framework for advance notice of nominations of directors by shareholders of the Company.

The purpose of this Advance Notice Policy is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with direction on the nomination of directors. The Advance Notice Policy is the framework by which the Company seeks to fix a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form.

With respect to the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on November 18, 2020 (the "Meeting"), notice of any proposed nominations must be provided to the Company after September 13, 2020 and no later than October 18, 2020.

For all subsequent meetings of shareholders of the Company:

In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, notice of a director nomination must be given to the Company not less than 30 nor more than 65 days prior to the date of the annual meeting of shareholders; provided, however, that in the event that the annual meeting of shareholders is called for a date that is less than 40 days after the date (the "Notice Date") on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice by the Nominating Shareholder may be made not later than the tenth (10th) day following the Notice Date.

In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual meeting) called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for other purposes), notice of a director nomination must be given to the Company no later than the fifteenth (15th) day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting of shareholders was made.

The Advance Notice Policy is effective immediately. At the Meeting, the Company is seeking shareholder approval and ratification of the Advance Notice Policy. In the event that shareholders determine not to ratify the Advance Notice Policy by ordinary resolution, the Advance Notice Policy shall terminate and be void and of no further force and effect following the termination of the Meeting.

A copy of the Advance Notice Policy is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and a copy and a summary of the Advance Notice Policy will be included in the management information circular, which will be sent to shareholders in due course.

For more information, contact:

Mr. Lorne Harder

Director and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (604) 985-3327

